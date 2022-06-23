Mic'd Up: NBA Draft Preview with Andrew Lopez

The NBA Draft begins Thursday at 7 pm. You can watch the 1st Round on KATC.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the 8th pick in the 1st Round, via the Anthony Davis trade in 2019.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN joins us for the latest edition of Mic'd Up to discuss who the Pelicans are looking at in the 1st round, and what range will LSU forward Tari Eason get drafted.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel