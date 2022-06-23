ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mic'd Up: NBA Draft Preview with Andrew Lopez

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
The NBA Draft begins Thursday at 7 pm. You can watch the 1st Round on KATC.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the 8th pick in the 1st Round, via the Anthony Davis trade in 2019.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN joins us for the latest edition of Mic'd Up to discuss who the Pelicans are looking at in the 1st round, and what range will LSU forward Tari Eason get drafted.

