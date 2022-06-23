AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 35. Meets in Room 204.
What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! We sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. We focus on a different nature theme each week. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.
Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets June 22 and 29. Limited to 12.
Join us for Beginners Trivia! Easier questions for people interested in starting trivia for the first time. Teams will compete while answering questions ranging from a wide variety of topics. Snacks, drinks, music and fun supplied. It will be PRIZES for the winning team! Call 615-848-2550 for more information.
Beginners & intermediate level students welcome! Learn how to make a copper foiled stained-glass window sun catcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Class meets June 6, 13, 20 and 27. **Materials will be provided for beginners** Class space is limited so sign up early.
Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
The Rutherford County Blacksmith Association will be demonstrating their talents every Wednesday in June from 9 am to 12 n at Cannonsburgh Village. Be sure to stop by and check out this talented group. For all ages.
Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.
A Manchester woman has passed away after an incident at Barton Springs boat ramp late Tuesday night (June 21, 2022). According to Frank Watkins with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, police received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at the boat ramp. The victim, a 52-year old female from Manchester, was transported to Vanderbilt Harton where she passed away shortly after noon on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued Precautionary Fish Consumption Advisories for Center Hill and Dale Hollow lakes, as well as that part of the Cumberland River that runs through Nashville. So what does this mean?
