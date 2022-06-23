ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

murfreesborotn.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance,...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 35. Meets in Room 204.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Metabolic Burn at PCC

Short intense bouts of strength and cardio training followed by short periods of rest. This style of training helps the body burn calories and fat throughout the day.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program

What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
murfreesborotn.gov

Wild Things at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! We sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. We focus on a different nature theme each week. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Art with Vivian

Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets June 22 and 29. Limited to 12.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patterson Park#Boot Camp#Muscle Strength#Cardio
murfreesborotn.gov

Trivia Games at St. Clair

Join us for Beginners Trivia! Easier questions for people interested in starting trivia for the first time. Teams will compete while answering questions ranging from a wide variety of topics. Snacks, drinks, music and fun supplied. It will be PRIZES for the winning team! Call 615-848-2550 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Stained Glass Class

Beginners & intermediate level students welcome! Learn how to make a copper foiled stained-glass window sun catcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Class meets June 6, 13, 20 and 27. **Materials will be provided for beginners** Class space is limited so sign up early.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Ballroom Dance Class

Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
WSMV

Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Manchester Woman drowns at boat ramp Tuesday night

NORMANDY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman drowned in a swimming accident in Coffee County earlier this week. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Crews confirmed that a 52-year-old Manchester woman passed away at Barton Springs boat ramp at Normandy Lake late Tuesday night. Officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m.
MANCHESTER, TN
John M. Dabbs

Stevie Nicks Shuts Down Bonnaroo Festival - Running Late and Giving It Up

Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester woman dies after swimming incident at Barton Springs

A Manchester woman has passed away after an incident at Barton Springs boat ramp late Tuesday night (June 21, 2022). According to Frank Watkins with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, police received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at the boat ramp. The victim, a 52-year old female from Manchester, was transported to Vanderbilt Harton where she passed away shortly after noon on Wednesday.
MANCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Why there's a warning about eating fish in TN

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued Precautionary Fish Consumption Advisories for Center Hill and Dale Hollow lakes, as well as that part of the Cumberland River that runs through Nashville. So what does this mean?
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy