CHEHALIS, Wash. — Washington State Patrol needs your help finding a missing woman. 59-year-old Saletha Gibson and her dog were last seen leaving her relative’s house with her dog on June 17th. Heading to her home in Ocean Shores, Gibson nor her dog have been seen or heard from since. She requires medication for a medical condition she has, and she does not have that medication with her.

OCEAN SHORES, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO