At its work session June 14, City Council received a briefing on the Austin Climate Equity Plan, the successor (adopted last fall) to the city's original 2015 climate plan. Chief Sustainability Officer Lucia Athens began with the good news: "Communitywide emissions decreased by 25% [from 2010 to 2020] and the per capita emissions decreased 39%. I like to at least touch on the fact that there is good progress being made." Austin is something of a climate policy leader in the U.S., one of only four major cities (along with Denver, Kansas City, and San Francisco) to have committed to achieving net-zero emissions as soon as 2040. But as Athens noted, "There is much to be done."

