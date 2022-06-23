ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

CBD Vending Machine coming soon to Arbor Place Mall

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBD Vending Machine coming soon to Arbor...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, a city, located west of downtown Atlanta, is filled with high-spirited individuals who relate like family. The small town also contains several tourist attractions amidst festive vibes. Due to its serenity, families visit on vacation and tour the museums, resorts, and restaurants. The foods are made from farm-fresh ingredients...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend Sneaker Con at Georgia Convention Center this weekend

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Large crowds of sneaker enthusiasts gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the annual Sneaker Con this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, officials expected between 6,000-8,000 people attended and made thousands of transactions, making it a very profitable weekend. Fans browsed, shopped, traded, sold...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Court#Cbd Vending Machine#Arbor Place Mall
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglasville, GA
CBS 46

Fatal crash closes lanes in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Clayton County. According to Clayton County Police Department, it happened early Monday morning on Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport Lane. The crash has since cleared and all lanes are back open. CBS46 is working to get more details about the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Gwinnett health department changes name to GNR Public Health

The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments are shortening their name — but they are leaving a trace of the identities of the three counties that make up the health district in the new moniker. The health district, which has long been called GNR for short, is taking its...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia-based shoe company to expand, add 340 jobs in Gwinnett County

BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - An expansion effort by a Georgia-based shoe company will help create 340 new jobs and more than $20 million in capital investment over the next five years. According to officials, third-generation family-owned Okabashi Brands Inc. is expected to renovate its 100,000-square-foot facility to accommodate new manufacturing...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after crash caused traffic to stop on I-85 north in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A crash closed all lanes periodically on Interstate 85 northbound on Sunday morning at Buford Highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The crash backed up traffic to the ramp from the Downtown Connector to I-75 northbound. The estimated time to clear the crash is 9 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Rockdale and Newton County community pets

Rockdale and Newton County community members shared photos of their pets on Facebook for Furry Friend Friday. To have your pet featured, follow our Facebook pages and post a picture of your pet this Friday. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy