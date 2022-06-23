CBD Vending Machine coming soon to Arbor Place Mall

Douglasville, a city, located west of downtown Atlanta, is filled with high-spirited individuals who relate like family. The small town also contains several tourist attractions amidst festive vibes. Due to its serenity, families visit on vacation and tour the museums, resorts, and restaurants. The foods are made from farm-fresh ingredients...
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Large crowds of sneaker enthusiasts gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the annual Sneaker Con this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, officials expected between 6,000-8,000 people attended and made thousands of transactions, making it a very profitable weekend. Fans browsed, shopped, traded, sold...
ATLANTA — Emory University plans to give a "new life" to its Briarcliff property, including the Candler Mansion, they said in a news release. The home has been abandoned for some time but has made appearances in the popular Netflix show Stranger Things and the mystic CW series Vampire Diaries.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police told a Channel 2 photographer a man is dead after an altercation occurred in a Popeyes parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to a shots fired call that came in just after...
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Despite the numerous great dining options across Georgia, only one restaurant earned the honor of landing on DoorDash’s Most Loved All-Star List for 2022. OEC Chinese Restaurant in Cartersville was the lone restaurant to earn this distinction, landing in the top 100 amongst different...
LIHEAP Season 2021-2022 will officially end, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The final day to submit applications for processing is Monday, June 27, 2022 at our Main Office location: 3597 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA. Initial Story. LIHEAP Funds will be available starting April 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2022...
The Cave Spring, Georgia Downtown Development Authority reminds everyone that movie film crews will be working in the area of Rolator Park on Monday (June 27th), and, as a result, they’re likely to hear sirens and see ambulances as part of the scenes being filmed – DO NOT PANIC.
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are hoping someone can help them identify a suspicious person caught on a doorbell camera in Carroll County. Officials shared surveillance footage from a home on the Twin Lakes area of Villa Rica. In the footage, the man is seen walking up to the door...
CONYERS — On July 3, the cities of Conyers and Porterdale will kick off a patriotic weekend brimming with Independence Day celebrations featuring food, fireworks, music and more. Celebrations in Oxford and Covington will round out the long holiday weekend. Red White and Boom. Conyers’ Red, White and Boom...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Clayton County. According to Clayton County Police Department, it happened early Monday morning on Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport Lane. The crash has since cleared and all lanes are back open. CBS46 is working to get more details about the...
LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police said a man purposefully started several small fires in a patient’s room and attempted to cause an explosion at a WellStar hospital facility. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police were called to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center...
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments are shortening their name — but they are leaving a trace of the identities of the three counties that make up the health district in the new moniker. The health district, which has long been called GNR for short, is taking its...
AUSTELL, Ga. — Bill Caldwell has known 63-year-old Donnell Peaks since grade school. They were best friends, and would speak on the phone about three times a day. But on Tuesday, June 21, Donnell never called. Bill later found out his best friend had been killed. "It just made...
Still keeping your handgun in your vehicle overnight? Think again. It is also worth giving a second thought to leaving the keys inside your unlocked vehicle. A Peachtree City officer on June 17 was dispatched to a Sandown Drive residence off McIntosh Trail in reference to a theft. “Upon arrival,...
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - An expansion effort by a Georgia-based shoe company will help create 340 new jobs and more than $20 million in capital investment over the next five years. According to officials, third-generation family-owned Okabashi Brands Inc. is expected to renovate its 100,000-square-foot facility to accommodate new manufacturing...
ATLANTA - A crash closed all lanes periodically on Interstate 85 northbound on Sunday morning at Buford Highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The crash backed up traffic to the ramp from the Downtown Connector to I-75 northbound. The estimated time to clear the crash is 9 a.m.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police said they are conducting an active investigation in the area of Morgan Falls Road and Overlook Park. Roads in the area are shut down. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Police said they are searching for man who threatened...
Rockdale and Newton County community members shared photos of their pets on Facebook for Furry Friend Friday. To have your pet featured, follow our Facebook pages and post a picture of your pet this Friday. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account...
Comments / 0