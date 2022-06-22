ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Members of Ravens organization share memories of Jaylon Ferguson, Tony Siragusa

By Kevin Oestreicher
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens went through one of the saddest days in franchise history on Wednesday, learning of the deaths of both a current and a former player in Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa. Ferguson was just 26 years old, while Siragusa was 55.

Both were loved by their teammates and coaches, and in the hours following their passings many current and former members of the Baltimore organization released statements sharing their memories of the players. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Tony Jefferson II were a few of the players to release statements about what Ferguson meant to them, alongside head coach John Harbaugh.

For Sirgusa, an outpouring of former teammates and coaches shared statements of what they remember most about the Super Bowl champion, including Steve and Renee Bisciotti, Ozzie Newsome, Brian Billick, Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis and others.

Related
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Peyton Manning Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Peyton Manning has maintained a strong interest in the Denver Broncos since his retirement in 2015. With Russell Wilson joining his former team, he had some thoughts on what that means. Speaking to the media recently, Manning said that Denver marks "a new chapter" for the now-former Seattle Seahawks quarterback....
NFL
The Spun

Patriots React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

The NFL world lost another historic person on Monday afternoon. Marlin Briscoe, who was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago, passed away. He was 76 years old. Briscoe played in the NFL for 10 seasons and had his longest stints with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks QB Geno Smith ranked at the bottom among NFC starters by CBS

The lights are blinking about a possible Baker Mayfield to Seattle trade this week. While these are mostly rumors for now, it would make sense for the Seahawks to pull the trigger on a deal with the Browns soon. For now, they’re expected to start either Geno Smith or Drew Lock at quarterback when the 2022 season starts. While there are worse QBs out there, that doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence about the team’s win total this year.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Amani Hooker was mic'd up at mandatory minicamp

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker was one of the players who were mic’d up during the team’s mandatory minicamp a few weeks ago. Tennessee’s three-day event, which was held from June 14-16, featured a pair of practices open to the media, and guys like Hooker, linebacker David Long and quarterback Ryan Tannehill all sporting microphones got us even closer to the action.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marlin Briscoe, the modern era's first Black quarterback, left an important legacy

On Monday, Marlin Briscoe died at age 76 in Norwalk, California, due to pneumonia. Many football fans may not know Briscoe’s name, but they should. Briscoe remains an important — if shaded — part of professional football history as the first Black starting quarterback of the modern era. Fritz Pollard had played quarterback in the earliest days of the NFL, but as the league started to filter Black players out, a “strategy” that led to the outright banning of all Black players from 1934 through 1945, it would be a very long time before any Black quarterback had any shot at all in the American professional leagues. No matter the talent of the player, no matter the potential, Black players were not allowed to play the “positions of intelligence” (quarterback, middle linebacker, certain offensive line positions, certain defensive back positions), and Briscoe was unfortunately caught in the crosshairs of that reality — even and especially after he showed the ability to play credibly at the highest level.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

