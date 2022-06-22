Members of Ravens organization share memories of Jaylon Ferguson, Tony Siragusa

The Baltimore Ravens went through one of the saddest days in franchise history on Wednesday, learning of the deaths of both a current and a former player in Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa. Ferguson was just 26 years old, while Siragusa was 55.

Both were loved by their teammates and coaches, and in the hours following their passings many current and former members of the Baltimore organization released statements sharing their memories of the players. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Tony Jefferson II were a few of the players to release statements about what Ferguson meant to them, alongside head coach John Harbaugh.

For Sirgusa, an outpouring of former teammates and coaches shared statements of what they remember most about the Super Bowl champion, including Steve and Renee Bisciotti, Ozzie Newsome, Brian Billick, Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis and others.