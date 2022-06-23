ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 22:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 21:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of the Paria River slot canyon! Flood waters will flow down the Paria River, reaching the confluence with the Colorado River at Lees Ferry around by midnight. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE PARIA RIVER REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 847 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended over the Paria River drainage and Vermillion Cliffs. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain fell earlier, with flash flooding likely ongoing in the Paria River. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding in and around the Paria River. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Paria River. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paria River from the Utah border to the Colorado River at Lees Ferry. This includes the following slot canyons Paria River upstream of Lees Ferry. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Paria River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino; Gila FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Arizona and north central Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In north central Arizona, Coconino. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 443 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended over the advisory area. However, between 0.5 and 1.75 inches of rain fell earlier this afternoon, leading to localized flooding. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Tonto Creek, Rye Creek, Ash Creek, Sycamore Creek, East Verde River, Walnut Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Haigler Creek, Hunter Creek, Gisela, Jakes Corner, Round Valley, Rye, Oxbow Estates, Fort Apache Reservation, Alderwood Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Bear Flat, Reynolds Creek Group Campground, Christopher Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Sharp Creek Campground, Rim Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Deer Creek and Airplane Flat Campground. - This includes the following swimming holes Tonto Creek Waterfalls. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 284 and 311. State Route 188 between mile markers 271 and 276. State Route 260 between mile markers 263 and 266...and between mile markers 271 and 273...and between mile markers 275 and 284. State Route 87 southbound between mile markers 241 and 250. State Route 87 between mile markers 235 and 250. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
