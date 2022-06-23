ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBA Draft Preview: Mavs Can Make These 3 Trades to Get Back in First or Second Round

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bixKa_0gJMF6TO00

The Dallas Mavericks traded their only pick to the Houston Rockets last week for Christian Wood, but they could still potentially get back into the first or second round in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

The Dallas Mavericks kicked things off a little early this offseason by agreeing to trade for Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood last week – a deal that happened before the NBA Finals had even concluded. Although the Mavs are sending their only pick (No. 26) to the Rockets, that doesn't necessarily mean the team won't continue to be active on Thursday night when the NBA Draft commences in Brooklyn.

According to The Athletic , the Mavs are looking to trade their way back into the first round or potentially the early-second round if a prospect they want is available in that range.

"Despite moving their first-round pick in the Christian Wood deal, the Mavs are believed to want back into the late first round or early second round, from what I’m told, if it can land them Trevor Keels out of Duke," writes Zach Harper.

"Ismaël Kamagate could also be a guy they trade into the draft for, so they can stash him overseas and bring him into the mix in a year or two."

If Kamagate's name sounds familiar to Mavs fans, it's probably because they've read about how the 6-11 Frenchman worked out with Dirk Nowitzki's legendary trainer, Holger Geschwindner, last year . The 21-year-old has a 7-5 wingspan and averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for Paris Basketball in 27 minutes per game. In 34 games, he also averaged 1.6 blocks per contest.

As for Keels, it's easy to see why the Mavs are interested in him if he's in striking range, especially if things go south in their free agency negotiations with Jalen Brunson . At just 18 years old, Keels averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his freshman year at Duke. Although he only shot 41.9 percent from the field, including 31.2 percent from deep, Keels shot 52.2 percent on two-point shots. The 6-4 guard has a 6-7 wingspan.

Here are three trades where the Mavs could get back in the draft to draft one of their guys:

Mavs-Heat

Mavs receive: Duncan Robinson, No. 27 pick

Heat receive: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mavs-Pacers

Mavs receive: Buddy Hield, No. 31 pick

Pacers receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green

Mavs-Magic

Mavs receive: R.J. Hampton, No. 35 pick

Magic receive: Josh Green, two future second-round picks

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com throughout the draft tonight for updates on any moves the Mavs might make. It figures to be a busy night for the league overall, even if Dallas remains quiet.

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Catch up on the latest Mavs Step Back Podcast episodes:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen pens emotional letter to his son following his deal with Lakers

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen offered an emotional tribute after his son was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers. Scotty Pippen Jr. is a guard who played for three years at Vanderbilt University. Despite posting some solid numbers over the course of his collegiate career, he went undrafted, with the Lakers then moving in to pick him up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
Architectural Digest

Shaquille O’Neal Buys a European-Inspired Home in the Dallas Suburbs

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has acquired a home in Carrollton, Texas. The current sports analyst purchased his new home two months ago, according to Dirt, and while the final sale price is unknown, the property was last listed at just under $1.22 million. The stone-quoined European-inspired manor spans 5,3000 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms and a pair of powder rooms.
CARROLLTON, TX
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jalen Brunson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Paris Basketball#Nba Finals#Nba Draft Preview#Second Round#The Houston Rockets#Athletic#The Christian Wood
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Analysis Network

Jalen Brunson’s Free Agency Market Zeroes In On Knicks, Mavericks

Among the top storyline ahead of NBA free agency is which Jalen Brunson is going to sign with after his impressive postseason run with the Dallas Mavericks. His personal ties to the New York Knicks are well known, but would he leave a team coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance that can also offer a fifth year on a contract offer that other teams cannot?
DALLAS, TX
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy