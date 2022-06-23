ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

TCAPS To Hire School Safety Liaison, Consider Outside Security Assessment

Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) trustees voted Monday to hire a school safety liaison, a dedicated coordinator who will serve as the district’s point person overseeing safety drills, working with local law enforcement and emergency management representatives, and enhancing security measures at TCAPS schools. School security has dominated board discussion recently following shootings at Oxford High School and other schools across the country, with TCAPS trustees next set to have a July 14 study session with a third-party firm on a potential districtwide security assessment.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Traverse City, MI
Education
City
Traverse City, MI
traverseticker.com

Walking Tour of Historic Honor

Presented by the Benzie Area Historical Society. Society Curator Jane Purkis will lead the tour. The walk will cover about eight blocks of flat walking. Reserve your spot.
HONOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
traverseticker.com

Cast Iron Kitchen Coming To TC, Habibi Moving, Cut & Run Coffee/Coworking Space Opening; More Restaurant/Retail News

Cast Iron Kitchen is opening a Traverse City restaurant in the former McGee’s 31 space near Chums Corner, Habibi Middle Eastern Coney & Curry is moving to the Cherryland Center, new coffee shop and coworking space Cut & Run is opening in the Breakwater building in the Warehouse District, and numerous other businesses are on the move in The Ticker’s latest look at local restaurant and retail news.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Traverse Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks in Miniature

Enjoy a retelling of the classic West Side Story in this program that integrates storytelling with music & movement, aimed at children ages five to twelve & their families. The program features Dorothy Vogel, Traverse Symphony Orchestra principal pianist. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
LELAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Works#Rsvp
traverseticker.com

The Wind Beneath The Blue Angels' Wings

Crowds gather along Grand Traverse Bay to gaze into the sky for the biggest beach bash of the year. A voice shouts, “There they are!” Cameras rise in unison, and the thundering roar of the F-18 Super Hornets announce the bold arrival of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy