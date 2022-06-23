ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Covid loneliness in Craven Arms targeted with gardening group

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gardening group for older people in Shropshire could help tackle post-pandemic loneliness, according to a charity. Age UK wants to find volunteers, aged 60 or over, to look after an area at the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Youngest South Africa tavern victim was 13 - minister

The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prince Charles 'accepted a suitcase with 1m euros', report claims

The Prince of Wales accepted a suitcase containing a million euros in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, the Sunday Times has reported. The paper says this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim totalling three million euros. Clarence House said donations from the sheikh...
U.K.
BBC

Wet wipe pollution: 'Fine to flush' message still not understood

We've all been told that flushing wet wipes down the toilet is a big no, but these disgusting pictures show us why we should be listening. Billions of the wipes containing plastic are still being used every day, leading to blocked sewers and river pollution. An MP is trying to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening#Covid#Volunteers#Craven Arms#Annie House
BBC

Five arrested in modern slavery raids

Five people have been arrested as part of a police probe into modern slavery. Properties in Romford, Burton-upon-Trent and Birmingham were raided by the National Crime Agency on Thursday. Officers suspected the five of being involved in "using forced labour to produce cannabis". In central Birmingham, officers arrested two men,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Couple sought as girl left critical in Coventry hit-and-run

A girl has been left in a critical condition following what police called a hit-and-run. They said the eight-year-old was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris on Monkswood Crescent, Coventry, on 17 June. She suffered a head injury in the crash just after 18:00 BST and remained in hospital, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
E! News

TikTokers Sarah Carolyn and Cindy Moyer Are Engaged: See the Ring

Watch: TikTok Couple Is ENGAGED After Viral Baseball Gender Reveal. TikToker Sarah Carolyn is engaged to Cindy Moyer, who frequent co-stars in her videos on the social media platform, following a romantic clifftop proposal overlooking the Rocky Mountains at Canada's Banff National Park. And in true TikTok fashion, Sarah couldn't help but to bust a move after her love had got down on one knee and popped the question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

Ezra Miller Housing Three Children and Their Mother in Unsafe Conditions at Vermont Farm — Report

Click here to read the full article. As the fate of “The Flash” remains in limbo over Ezra Miller’s publicly erratic behavior, a bombshell new report alleges even more concerning activity involving children from the actor. According to a new report from Rolling Stone, Miller is currently housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children, aged one to five, at their home in Vermont. The property reportedly doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm and is littered with firearms. Multiple sources have expressed concern for the children’s safety, citing incidents of frequent cannabis use and insufficient security around the guns. Miller’s representatives...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Did Nazi Rudolf Hess have a family link to Wales?

When Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess arrived in a small south Wales town, mystery surrounded why he was there. Some suspected it was not really him. Even today no-one really knows why he was in the UK. Historian Phil Carradice suspects Hess was sentimental about Wales because of a connection...
U.K.
BBC

Hedgehog moves into St Ives rabbit's hutch and gives birth

A hedgehog took up squatters' rights in a pet rabbit's cosy hutch and promptly gave birth to four babies. The prickly pregnant creature moved into the hutch belonging to Rufus the rabbit in St Ives, in Cambridgeshire. The rabbit's owner, Andrea Finbow, said the hedgehog made itself a little nest...
ANIMALS
BBC

Duchess of Cambridge releases photos of visit to army training

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to the "brave men and women" serving in the UK and overseas as she marked Armed Forces Day. Releasing photos of an earlier visit to a training centre, she said: "Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe."
POLITICS
BBC

Mental health: Turning to illegal drugs during support wait

There are concerns young people with mental health problems could be trying to "self-medicate" with illegal drugs rather than seeking help. Some said they had turned to substances like cannabis and diazepam instead of waiting months for counselling. Support services have warned social media apps mean many can access dealers...
MENTAL HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Martha Stewart Tests Positive For COVID-19, Is 'Heartbroken' To Miss Hosting Event

Martha Stewart has tested positive for COVID-19. The lifestyle guru and media mogul shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday evening. "This evening, I planned to host a garden party at The Plaza on behalf of my favorite skincare line, @mariobadescu. But I’m sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19," Stewart wrote in the caption of a video showing part of the display set up at the planned garden party.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Bampton Downton Abbey building restored after fundraising

One of the buildings used in hit TV show Downton Abbey has been restored after nearly 10 years of fundraising. The 17th Century former school in Bampton, Oxfordshire, was depicted in the series as Downton Cottage Hospital. The upper floor - previously deemed unsafe - now features a revamped room...
ENTERTAINMENT
Phys.org

Celibacy: Its surprising evolutionary advantages

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
RELIGION
AOL Corp

Lebanese dancers honor late 'AGT' contestant with stunning routine: 'What really got us to audition this year is Nightbirde'

Last year on America’s Got Talent, 30-year-old singer-songwriter Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, a cancer patient who at the time had been given her only a 2 percent chance of survival, moved judge Simon Cowell to tears and earned his Golden Buzzer with her optimistic original ballad, “It’s OK.” While the Golden Buzzer had fast-tracked her straight to Season 16’s live shows, when those rounds began two months later, Nightbirde made the tough decision to drop out of the competition to focus on her cancer treatment; in February of this year, she tragically lost her cancer battle.
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty in Jubilee River in Taplow

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a river, police have said. Thames Valley Police said officers were stopped by members of the public at about 17:30 BST on Friday after reports a boy had entered the Jubilee River in Amerden Lane, Taplow, Buckinghamshire. The boy's body...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy