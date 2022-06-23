ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prayer Power: Summer with God

By Bob Hostetler
Cover picture for the articleFor some, summer is a verb. As in “Where do you summer?” The question assumes a certain level of wealth and leisure. Of course, not everyone can afford a lake house or country home, let alone an extended stay away from the pressures of daily life. But we can all summer...

The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
Odyssey

a God story.

Many of you have someone in your life you admire the most. a parent, a superhero, a celebrity. mine just so happens to be my brother. for a little bit of background information; my brother is 8 years older than me. he and i are identical; seriously. shave my curls off and i look like a younger richie buckner. we have identical personalities, and yes even identical smart-ass comments. we grew up fighting our battles together. anyone who knows us, knows we were always together. and honestly, i can only imagine how scary that sight must have been.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TODAY.com

It took leaving my strict religion at age 57 to realize that I deserve happiness

At age 26, I found myself in the Mormon church food bank and government cheese line needing sustenance for my three children. I was struggling as a single mother with a deadbeat ex-husband who repeatedly forgot to send any child support. If you had asked me at that moment what I envisioned the future to look like, never in a million years would I have said that I would finally find true happiness in my 60s.
The Associated Press

A roof over their head: Churches use tiny homes for homeless

Churches across the U.S. are tackling the big question of how to address homelessness in their communities with a small solution: tiny homes. On vacant plots near their parking lots and steepled sanctuaries, congregations are building everything from fixed and fully contained micro homes to petite, moveable cabins, and several other styles of small-footprint dwellings in between.
The Independent

God’s Favorite Idiot might not be as divine as The Good Place, but grapples compellingly with faith

Weird times when you’ve gotta pray for the angels,” Amily tells her boyfriend Clark as they drive away from the apocalypse on new Netflix comedy God’s Favorite Idiot. She’s being literal. Clark, played by Ben Falcone, is a middle-aged IT worker-cum-prophet. Amily, played by Falcone’s real-life wife Melissa McCarthy, was little more to him than an eccentric, pill-popping colleague until he started glowing – again, literally – at his desk.The eight-episode series, created by Falcone, is chiefly set at Clark’s nondescript office – a warren of cubicles teeming with zany American co-workers who never seem to produce anything tangible. His...
Phys.org

Celibacy: Its surprising evolutionary advantages

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
Odyssey

Annointed for Greatness

Favour, from the city of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, is the mother of Smile Train patient Annointed. Below, she shares with us her and her family’s journey from unexpectedly having a child with a cleft to finding the free, lifesaving care her son needed from a local Smile Train partner.
WebMD

Looking Fine and Feeling Not-Fine: Living with Invisible Symptoms

An acquaintance recently asked me, “Isn’t it amazing how we take our good health for granted? How we don’t even have to think about moving through the world with ease?” Uh, yeah. With ease. Amazing. I was taken aback by the presumption. I also cut her...
Pitchfork

Seven Psalms

Four decades after emerging as the seething frontman of the Birthday Party, Nick Cave has lately been making some of the most challenging and rewarding music of his long career. His recent albums, both with the Bad Seeds and as a duo with his right-hand Seed Warren Ellis, unfold in long contemplative stretches, slashed through occasionally with Cave’s old menace. The song forms have become progressively more open-ended; the narratives more diffuse and dreamlike; the instrumental arrangements softer and blurrier; the subject matter more openly preoccupied with questions of love and death. With each successive release, Cave’s work grows more distant from rock’n’roll and closer to religious music. The religion, admittedly, is an idiosyncratic one, whose high priest may also be its sole practitioner—a songwriter-mystic for whom sex, monsters, and bloodshed are as important as everlasting grace.
Parents Magazine

How Translating for My Immigrant Parents Affected Me While Growing Up

A guttural cry woke me up from the darkest corral of sleep the night before the big test. I had been studying for weeks under the florescent light at the kitchen table, the scene where a mountain of books and pamphlets about the U.S. government teetered close to a landslide. The test would determine U.S. citizenship, and it wasn't for me—it was for my immigrant parents, who needed my help.
