PHOTOS: Juneteenth Flag-Raising Ceremony

Three local artists and filmmakers put together this video juxtaposition of the Rainbow District’s late night crowds versus the morning after scenes. Donna Westwood helped with the music for this project, and as a trans singer/songwriter she will be performing locally in the coming months as part of the Donna Westwood Band. Donna has been very active in the trans community, and her affection for West Hollywood is rooted in the fact that it was partly through living here that she took the step of coming out as trans to her friends. It is a process that she is still going through, but nights out in the bars along Santa Monica Blvd have become a lifeline – she calls it the one place that “Don can be Donna without the pretense.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO