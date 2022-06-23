ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Reid

By Tara Botero
weeklypostnc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Reid for adoption! “Reid is a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler Mix. He is medium-sized (under 50 lbs), housetrained, and is just such a special dog. Well...

www.weeklypostnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Ride Along with a Charlotte Animal Care & Control Officer

The first call of the day for Officer Chris Meyer was about a small black dog tied to a tree. It was a sunny day in the middle of June, and neighbors were concerned that the dog was unattended and outside for too long. Driving an animal care van along a Derita neighborhood street, Meyer saw the dog tied to a tree with a red rope.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weeklypostnc.com

Hot Or Cold?

CHARLOTTE – It’s interesting to me what happens during a massage regarding body temperature. When you come into our studio the air conditioning is on and is comfortable; a welcome respite from the summer heat that has shown up earlier than usual. Generally a set of sheets is on the table with a blanket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

FidoAlert and TabbyAlert are free services for lost pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, FidoAlert and TabbyAlert are FREE nationwide pet alert networks that connect you to thousands of local Pet Finders in your area to bring your lost dog or cat home safe and sound. First you need to register your pet on either FidoAlert.com...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waxhaw, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
charlotteonthecheap.com

“Done Adulting Day” at Reedy Creek Nature Center July 8

Adults ages 18+ are invited to relive their childhoods and celebrate “National Be a Kid Again Day” on July 8th, 2022. Reedy Creek Nature Center, 2986 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC, is hosting Done Adulting Day from 7 to 9 p.m. Catch critters, get dirty, make childhood crafts,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

'Be happy, stay happy': Mooresville resident turns 100 years young

Beth Anderson, a resident at TerraBella Lake Norman, watched as her special day unfolded before her. With a crown upon her head, she witnessed the decorations being placed and family and friends gathering for her 100th birthday celebration. A Happy 100th Birthday banner was hung and flanked with blue and...
MOORESVILLE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Independence Day Weekend Block Party at Lake Norman Social District — Old Town Public House and Thigs Cocktail Bar

Lake Norman Social District is a partnership between Old Town Public House, 21314 Catawba Avenue, and Thigs Cocktail Bar, 21234 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC. The Social District, the first in Mecklenburg County, allows customers to take alcoholic beverages between the two venues, and enjoy them outside, within a designated area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Cattle Dogs#Rescue Dog#Sex#Dog Rescue Adoption#Age Size
WSOC Charlotte

Survey: What’s your favorite restaurant in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE — Much has changed in the world of restaurants in the last few years. Some restaurants have closed for good, thanks to Covid-19. Many others have opened. Takeout has grown in popularity, or at least in usage. Companies such as DoorDash and UberEats have allowed restaurants that never before offered delivery to do so.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weeklypostnc.com

Cruising Is Back- Part 4

CHARLOTTE – I am only going to review some of the Cruise Lines here. AMA Waterways is a European River Cruise Line. They operate 85 to 165 passenger ships on the major rivers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. They enjoy a sterling reputation as a Luxury River Cruise Company and have client satisfaction ratings above 98%. The ships have cabins that are 3 or 4 stories above the water line and most have balconies. Since there is very little wave motion on a river cruise, the balconies are very pleasant to sit on. They’ll have the main dining area, as well as a Chefs Table area that is included in the pricing but does require reservations. Most ships also have an area to grab a quick bite, coffee, or a refreshing drink. Meals, snacks, most alcohol, and excursions are included, a fact that sets River Cruise Ships apart from many Ocean Cruise Ships. Barbara and I found AMA to be gracious hosts. On a recent Cruise on AMA Kristina, the Owner Kristina Karst gave up her Owners Suite to a Mint Hill Couple traveling with our group. In addition, she invited us to dine with her at her table. Barbara and I found her to be a beautiful lady in every way, and most gracious. Typical prices run from$1800pp, but we often get offers for very good savings.
MINT HILL, NC
cn2.com

Carowinds Making a Splash in Largest Swim Class

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Time to lose the swim floaties and start learning how to swim. Carowinds participated in The World’s Largest Swim Lesson, an organization dedicated to teaching communities about proper swim techniques and safety, this past week. All types of swimmers from beginners to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Join Larry Sprinkle at Concert in the Park in Kannapolis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Symphony will be performing at Village Park in Kannapolis the first weekend of July. Join WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle for a concert in the park along with fireworks after the show. The event is free and open to the public at Village Park, 700...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents some of the best Steakhouses that travelers and locals will find to be wonderful choices when looking for a great steak and all the helpings that come with it. The city of Charlotte has the largest population of any city in the Eastern State of North Carolina. Charlotte stands as one of the fastest growing cities in the United Stands. With such a large growing population, there is definitely a need for great restaurants. Below are ten of them that specialize in the art of Steakhouses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

City of Kannapolis announces chalk art event for public

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - July is Parks and Recreation month! To celebrate, you can show your inner artist by helping the City of Kannapolis with a chalk art tribute to the parks on the North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe sidewalks. Participants will draw chalk artwork on July 1, and the...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
kiss951.com

The Top Restaurant In Charlotte in 2022 Is…

When eating out in Charlotte, how could you pick just one restaurant to call the best? Charlotte has so many restaurants. So many that it feels like you could eat at a new place each day and it would take you years to get through them all! I always struggle to pick just one place to bring people to when my family visits from Raleigh or Myrtle Beach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius coffee shop ready for Old Town changes

CORNELIUS – When Sherry Augustine picked out the location for her first coffee shop, the world looked much different. It was before COVID, and the blue buildings were still standing on Catawba Avenue where the Cain Center for the Arts is now taking shape. But when Willow Wood Coffee...
CORNELIUS, NC
idesignarch.com

Magical Country Style House with Impeccable Craftsmanship

This exquisite estate in Charlotte, North Carolina features French Country style architecture with a fairytale vibe. Situated on 5 wooded acres of land, the property consists of the main house, a porte-cochere and a carriage house for guests. The 6,000 sq. ft. home has 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, hand painted frescos and a stone bistro wine cellar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Well Known Charlotte Place Named Best Burger in NC

A very much loved restaurant in Charlotte was named the best burger in Noth Carolina. Brooks’ Sandwich House in the NoDa neighborhood reps all of North Carolina on the list . The “Best Burger in Every State” list was released recently by Readers Digest. The article says...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy