PM Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
Join us for Beginners Trivia! Easier questions for people interested in starting trivia for the first time. Teams will compete while answering questions ranging from a wide variety of topics. Snacks, drinks, music and fun supplied. It will be PRIZES for the winning team! Call 615-848-2550 for more information.
What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
Beginners & intermediate level students welcome! Learn how to make a copper foiled stained-glass window sun catcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Class meets June 6, 13, 20 and 27. **Materials will be provided for beginners** Class space is limited so sign up early.
In observance of Independence Day, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022. St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed July 4. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Monday, July 4. Most recreational facilities will be closed...
