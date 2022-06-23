ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking in at Austin’s Last (Known) Slave Quarters

By Abe Asher
Cover picture for the articleOn April 23, Joe McGill came to Austin and did what he's done at the former dwellings of enslaved people in numerous cities across the country: stayed overnight. McGill, who lives in Charleston, S.C., is founder and executive director of the Slave Dwelling Project – an effort launched just over a...

fox7austin.com

Protests held in Austin in wake of Supreme Court's decision

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the United States Friday after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ruling stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It would be a literal nightmare': Transgender, nonbinary Texan says overturning Roe v. Wade will have dire impact on abortion access for LGBTQ community

AUSTIN, Texas — The reversal of Roe v. Wade doesn’t just affect abortion rights for women. Transgender and nonbinary communities are also losing access to this healthcare that already faces disparities in medical treatment. Gender-affirming care for transgender children and teens is already under attack in Texas. For...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Council Passes Protections for Central, Eastside Creeks

Pollution, erosion, and development safeguards included. At City Council's June 9 meeting, Council Member Kathie Tovo sponsored a resolution to protect streams and creeks in Central and East Austin from mounting threats of pollution. Those areas are in the city's Desired Development Zone, a classification (by watershed) adopted back in 1999. According to the city's 2020 "State of Our Environment" report, the creeks in those DDZ watersheds are in consistently worse shape than those in the Drinking Water Protection Zone, mostly west of MoPac.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Good Guys With Guns Gone Bad

Both the Republican Party of Texas platform adopted last week and Ken Paxton in one of his endless self-promoting press releases (him and Ted Cruz, peas in a pod) this week refer to their "God-given" right to defend oneself with one's choice of weapons. I know the gap between professed conservative piety and actually reading the Bible is wide, but which god do they mean? Surely they've heard of the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount. But even that aside, read the room, people! Nobody wants to hear from the gun addicts and their enablers about how important it is that the right to slaughter children in Uvalde shall not be infringed. Especially when lots and lots of supposed good guys with guns – armed and trained law enforcement officers who are supposed to have a monopoly on justifiable violence – stood around and did nothing because they feared for their own lives more than for those of small children and their teachers. Right now, those cops' employers and defenders are competing in the Stanley Cup of blame games, even though it could and should have been the mission, to which they have sworn an oath as peace officers, of any one of those officers to open an (unlocked?) classroom door at Robb Elementary and change the course of events. They have all been trained, for decades, to move quickly and to get in between shooters and their targets. They all failed; it is pointless and irrelevant for now how much one failed over another. Years from now, an inevitable surge of civil suits may apportion liability among the bad actors, but they are all responsible for people being dead, and their God should be pricking their consciences to seek forgiveness.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

On Austin Climate Equity, More Plan Than Action

At its work session June 14, City Council received a briefing on the Austin Climate Equity Plan, the successor (adopted last fall) to the city's original 2015 climate plan. Chief Sustainability Officer Lucia Athens began with the good news: "Communitywide emissions decreased by 25% [from 2010 to 2020] and the per capita emissions decreased 39%. I like to at least touch on the fact that there is good progress being made." Austin is something of a climate policy leader in the U.S., one of only four major cities (along with Denver, Kansas City, and San Francisco) to have committed to achieving net-zero emissions as soon as 2040. But as Athens noted, "There is much to be done."
AUSTIN, TX
Eagle 106.3

The Best Sign In The World Is In Austin, Texas?

If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood

(KWTX) - Federal agents on Thursday raided three churches near military installations across the Southern U.S., including the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen. “I can confirm the FBI was executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas. No additional information will be released at this time,” FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in an emailed statement to KWTX.
KILLEEN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Calera Chapel, Balmorhea

Calera Chapel, about 3 miles from Balmorhea State Park, is a holy site simply for its beauty against the West Texas desert landscape if for no other reason. Built around 1900, the white stucco walls of the small building with a belfry over the front door seem to glow against the blue sky.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Day Passes For Hotel Pools In Austin

Treat your self to a little luxury by sippin’ and lounging poolside at some of the top hotel pools across the city. There are plenty of Austin hotels that allow non-guests to live a little and make a splash just for the day. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite day pass options starting as low at $10, so you can feel fancy even when you’re ballin’ on a budget!
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurateurs Stake Their Claim in Lockhart

We hope to not ruin Lockhart, but it must be told, the capital of Texas barbecue has the makings of a diner's paradise, separate from the smoked meats that have made the town famous. Just south of Austin, the seat of Caldwell County has quietly established itself as a haven for hospitality industry veterans looking to expand as Austin outgrows its own boundaries.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

The 24th of June? Killeen, Texas Residents Unhappy With Early Celebrations

The Fourth of July is always just a fun holiday to celebrate. Everyone joins together to celebrate America. Nothing more American than hot dogs and fireworks right?. Recently, Fort Hood announced their Fourth of July celebration would take place in June. On the 24th of month to be exact. However, some are unhappy with the early commemorations.
KILLEEN, TX

