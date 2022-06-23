ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

New Neon Sign Lights Up Old Sacramento Waterfront: ‘A Great Welcoming Beacon’

By Tony Lopez
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1EaO_0gJM930000

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bright new attraction in Old Sacramento was revealed Wednesday night. The neon letters are hard to miss, but some are wondering if the sign fits in with the historic charm of this seasoned slice of the city.

From the wooden boardwalks to the Gold Rush-era buildings, Old Sacramento is a look back in time.

“We are really at ground zero of the state of California. This is where it all begins,” said John Fraser, a district superintendent with California State Parks.

The area is designated as a national historic landmark and attracts more than 2 million visitors a year.

Now, this historic district has a bright new attraction: a neon sign atop the state railroad museum that can be seen from I-5 that reads “Old Sacramento Waterfront.”

“It’s just a great landmark that’s certainly going to be a great welcoming beacon,” said Scott Ford with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Many businesses welcome the new marketing move.

“Now that they’ve got a new sign that says Old Sac that you can see from the freeway, that’s just great, I love it,” said Danny Johnson, an Old Sacramento business owner.

But in 2005, city leaders passed a law designed to protect the historic integrity of the area. Among other things, it outlawed signs that don’t reflect the Gold Rush era, including “neon or neon-like material.” So why is a new, modern-looking sign being allowed in Old Sacramento?

“We think it’s going to live in a way on top of this building that doesn’t really affect people’s historic experience in Old Sacramento,” Fraser said. “Nonetheless, it was something that we talked with the city very closely about. The city very much supports what we’re doing with this sign.”

The new neon sign comes amid efforts to re-design the waterfront. City leaders approved spending millions to add new amenities, but that money was dependent on hotel taxes which have fallen since the pandemic.

Other improvements like a $5 million investment in new security are underway, and planning has started for a new hotel. Old Sacramento officials say the changes are needed to keep people coming back.

“You do run the risk of, if you’re not introducing new things for people to come and see that you’re not attracting tourists from out of town, you’re not encouraging people who live here locally to maybe come more frequently,” Fraser said.

The 20-foot-tall sign is made up of hundreds of LED lights and uses less energy than a hair blow dryer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Rivers See Crowds With Triple-Digit Heat, Also Rescue Calls

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Sunday marked the sixth day in a row with a high temperature of 100 degrees or higher for Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the type of heat that makes one wince at the forecast, but one can easily forget along the American River. “It cools you down for the whole day,” said Isabel Hernandez-Woodruff of Carmichael. “You don’t even feel that 104 – if that’s what it is.” While people find respite, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reminds people to use their life jackets. Parks along the river often have free life jackets for children. Also, Metro Fire offers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Sign Highlighting Old Sacramento Waterfront To Be Lit This Week

SACARAMENTO (CBS13) — A new sign will light up the Capital City skyline this week, highlighting the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Above the California State Railroad Museum near Tower Bridge, the sign will stand more than 20 feet tall, and will be visible to motorists on Interstate 5. Colored blue, red and yellow, the sign will display railroad tracks and text reading: “Old Sacramento Waterfront.” According to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the sign will be lit for the first time Wednesday night at sunset. The sign was in development for two years and was designed to welcome visitors as they approach downtown Sacramento from the north. Funds for the project came from the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, a nonprofit group focused on creating a more inclusive and diverse downtown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 Adults, 5 Kids Displaced After Bathroom Fan Catches Fire In Arden-Arcade

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a small fire Sunday in the bathroom of an apartment east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says that the fire started in a bathroom exhaust fan in an apartment in Arden-Arcade, a city east of Sacramento across the American River. The flames spread to the attic, and firefighters needed to create an opening in the roof in order to battle the blaze. While no one was hurt in the fire, five adults, five children and a family pet were displaced from two apartments.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Hike Into Tahoe National Forest To Stop Lightning-Caused Tree Fire

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters had to hike into the Tahoe National Forest on Thursday to battle a tree fire that was apparently started by lightning. California saw more than 66,000 lightning strikes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. The tree that caught fire near Donner Lake. (Credit: Cal Fire) The barrage was one of the most extreme seen in years – with about a third of them being cloud-to-ground strikes, officials with the National Lightning Detection Network said. A vast majority of the lightning strikes were registered down in Southern California, but Northern California also saw some action. Case in point, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service announced that they responded to a lightning-caused tree fire above Donner Lake on Thursday evening. Firefighters had to hike for about a mile until they reached the fire on Schallenberger Ridge. Crews had to fell the tree to fully put out the flames, Cal Fire says. Firefighters will continue to be on high alert in case any lingering problems remain after the thunderstorm.  
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento To Consider Making ‘Al Fresco’ Dining Program Permanent

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders will be considering whether to make the “al fresco” dining program implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic permanent. The concept was first introduced more than two years ago when eating inside a restaurant became unsafe. Now, city council members are considering formalizing the program by creating design standards that will make it easier for restaurant owners to build code-compliant and durable dining spaces. If adopted, the program will be supported by monthly fees paid by patio operators. Tuesday’s city council meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘You’re Scaring Kids’: Crowd Combats Anti-Pride Protesters At Children’s Museum By Singing

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A Pride event designed for children and families took an ugly turn in Rancho Cordova Saturday. Protesters showed up shortly after family festivities got underway at the Sacramento Children’s Museum.    Drag princess Suzette Veneti says she wasn’t surprised, she was disappointed and wanted answers. One sign read: “Groomers are not welcome in California.” Another read: “Protect white children.” “You’re standing there with a megaphone and signs, you’re scaring kids,” Veneti said. “They could’ve protested at Pride. They could protest anywhere they want, but to pick a children’s museum with children, like, this is for kids.” “There were a lot of...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Of Tracy Announces Awardees Of 2022 Fireworks Lottery

TRACY (CBS13) — Out of the 53 applications received from neighborhood charity groups looking for the chance to sell legal fireworks this summer from June 28 to July 4th, the City of Tracy chose ten. Sales of fireworks go to support neighborhood nonprofits that offer services to the community. The number of lawful and responsible fireworks stands that are allowed in Tracy is determined by the city’s resident population, in accordance with the city’s municipal code. Per 10,000 residents, or a fraction thereof, the ordinance permits one lawful and safe sales permit. As of July, 2021, the population of Tracy was estimated by the US Census Bureau to be approximately 95,387, so the City is authorizing the issuance of 10 permits in 2022.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: What Are Solutions To Fires Linked To Homeless Encampments In Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 22-acre vegetation fire that burned along the American River Parkway Wednesday afternoon started near multiple homeless encampments. A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson confirmed it was human caused. A commercial structure on Hurley Way was threatened and evacuated. No injuries were reported. The fire comes days after Sacramento fire officials told CBS13 that fires that started in homeless encampments happen, sometimes, a dozen times a week. “We are not law enforcement. It presents a safety challenge for our crews. We’re having to basically do a search of tents and these spaces to try and evacuate the folks that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neon Signs#Beacon#Downtown Sacramento#California State Parks
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burning At Metal Recycling Facility In Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters from several agencies are battling a fire at a metal recycling plant in Sutter County. The fire, which was putting out a lot of smoke, is at Empire Steel on North Township Road in Sutter County. Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department tweeted that they sent a battalion chief, a dozer, and five engines to join the firefighting efforts. There’s no word yet on evacuations or whether the fire is threatening nearby structures. We are currently assisting Sutter County Fire Dept. with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville on a large fire at a metal recycling facility on North Township Road. pic.twitter.com/0gLf87essH — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 26, 2022  
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Temperatures Expected To Return To The 80s Next Weekend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Relief from the heat is on the way. After nearly a week with temperatures climbing to 100 degrees or above in the Central Valley, cooler weather is in store for next week. The National Weather Service says while the workweek will start with another day of triple-digit heat, Tuesday will kick off a cooling trend. Come Thursday, temperatures will be around average for this time of year in Sacramento, near 90 degrees. But the temperatures will keep falling. Weekend temperatures in areas such as Sacramento and Stockton will be in the mid-80s. Looking ahead, weather models suggest that the below-average weather will linger in northern California through the first week of July. According to weather officials, Sunday marked the six day in a row that Sacramento saw temperatures reach 100 degrees or more. The all-time June record for consecutive 100-degree days in nine, which was set back in 1981.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Home And Sheds Catch Fire In Del Paso Heights

DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A home and some sheds caught fire in Del Paso Heights on Saturday morning. At around 6:15 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department crews received the call of a fire at a home along Marysville Boulevard near Acacia Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had damaged some sheds on the property along with a bungalow-style home behind the main home. A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but parts of the property suffered heavy damage. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Zoo’s Shani The Giraffe Is Pregnant

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s World Giraffe Day and the Sacramento Zoo announced that one of its Masai giraffes is pregnant with a calf due in late summer. The calf will be the 21st giraffe born at the zoo since 1964. The pregnant giraffe is Shani and Glory the giraffe will be a big sister for the first time, zoo officials said Tuesday. According to the Sacramento Zoo, newborn giraffe calves, which are typically born at around 6 feet tall and nearly 150 pounds, can double their height within the first year and even learn to walk and run within an hour of being born. This is due to a long gestation period of approximately 15 months. pregnant giraffe 3Shani the giraffe (credit: Sacramento Zoo)pregnant giraffe 1(credit: Sacramento Zoo)pregnant giraffe 2(credit: Sacramento Zoo) If the new calf is a female, it will stay with the herd which includes Shani, Glory and a male Masai giraffe, Chifu. If the giraffe is a male, it will move on to a new herd after two years, which the zoo says is typical of a normal giraffe family cycle in the wild.          
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Multiple Agencies Investigating Boat Fire On Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Multiple state and local agencies are investigating a boat fire that raged on for hours on the Sacramento River Monday evening. A plume of smoke could be seen for miles as the 85-foot privately owned boat burned in the river under the I-80 bridge connecting Natomas and West Sacramento. The Sacramento Fire Department drafted water from the river to fight the flames as people pulled up wondering what happened. “It could be a lot of things. Hope it doesn’t burn nobody’s house down,” one resident in the area said. “It could be really bad right here.” Crews worked into the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County CHP Officer Helps Free Baby Deer Whose Head Was Stuck In Fence

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer recently helped a young critter that was stuck in a dangerous spot. On Saturday, CHP – Solano posted a photo on its Facebook page of an officer holding a baby deer, also known as a fawn. According to the CHP, Officer Ensley responded to the call of an injured animal, and when he arrived, he found the fawn with its head stuck in a fence. Ofc. Ensley was able to free the fawn and got his photo with it. While Ofc. Ensley’s help was necessary for the fawn to survive, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that, under normal circumstances, if you spot a baby deer, don’t interact with it, even if it appears to be abandoned. Adult female deer often leave their fawns in tall grass or brush for many hours while they look for food. To report an injured or sick fawn that appears to be orphaned, you’re asked to call your local CDFW regional office directly.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Board Of Supervisors Approve $10,000 Fine For Illegal Fireworks Usage In American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 fine for the use of illegal fireworks on the American River Parkway. The board approved the new fine saying that the area is an ecological and recreational asset that must be protected. Sacramento Fire Department Captain Keith Wade did: “The majority of the fires caused on the American River Parkway are human caused. They normally originate near encampments and they’re a problem for the Sacramento Fire Department.” He continued, “The amount of lives and people that are out recreating this area and the potential for them to be injured or killed is there.” The ordinance will go into effect on June 24.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: 3 Cars Damaged In Fire At Sacramento Parking Lot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cars were damaged after a fire in a Sacramento parking lot Wednesday morning. The scene was along Alhambra Boulevard, near L Street. Incident info: Just before 8am a vehicle fire occurred on Alhambra Blvd near L Street. No injuries reported and it’s been undetermined exactly how the fire began. pic.twitter.com/QYIIrm2GLf — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 22, 2022 Sacramento Fire says crews responded just before 8 a.m. and found a car quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters quickly went to work and put out the flames. No injuries were reported, but firefighters say a total of three vehicles were damaged. Exactly how the fire started is under investigation.
CBS Sacramento

Crews Contain Fire Near Sheridan, Evacuations Lifted

5:36 p.m. UPDATE: The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says that all mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for the area of Ranch House Road and voluntary evacuations along Camp Far West to 10th Street are no longer in effect. Firefighting crews have gained control over the fire. EARLIER UPDATE: SHERIDAN (CBS13) – Evacuations are underway in Placer County due to two spot fires. The forward progress of one of the fires was stopped at around 25 acres. The second fire has grown to about 30 acres, CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit reports. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered along Ranch House Road in the town of Sheridan, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is also under an evacuation warning. No structures are being threatened. This is a developing story.
SHERIDAN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Drowns At Rattlesnake Bar In North Fork Of American River

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man drowned at the Rattlesnake Bar area of the upper American River Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. California State Parks said three people — a man and two women — were swimming to an island near Rattlesnake Bar when the man went under. The two women reached the island and noticed the man was no longer behind them. State parks said a call regarding the missing man came in at around 12:35 p.m. He was found about an hour later about 20 feet below the surface and pronounced dead a short time later. State park officials said no one in the group was wearing a lifejacket. Rattlesnake Bar is located between Auburn and Granite Bay, and east of Loomis on the west side of the North Fork of the American River.
NORTH FORK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Contain 3-Alarm Fire That Threatened Homes In Suisun City

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a series of fires in Suisun City that appear to have started within a short time from each other. Suisun City Fire says they were battling two smaller suspicious fires along Sunset Avenue on Friday when a third, more rapidly spreading blaze also started along Sunset Avenue. The third fire quickly prompted a three-alarm response, with homes being threatened on Silk Oak Drive. Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the flames before any homes were damaged, but mop-up work will be ongoing. Exactly what started the fires is under investigation.
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy