ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings OC Wes Phillips declines interview with Chargers, will return next season

During the NFL offseason, a majority of the focus is on the players and the NFL draft, but teams are also trying to build their coaching staff as well. Jeremey Fowler of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Chargers have requested to interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for their vacant offensive coordinator position but he declined to interview to stay in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy