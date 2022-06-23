ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Editor's note: Defining a senior in today’s world

By Ken Sury
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost months in Waco Today we have a theme for the issue and accompanying stories reflecting that. This edition is our “Active Living” issue, which means the primary focus is about being active in your senior years. Senior. That word means one thing when you’re in high...

wacotrib.com

WacoTrib.com

Property tax Q&A with McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt: Texas' system challenges easy understanding

Judging from their tightly regulated timetable, property appraisal review board members are about halfway through meetings with homeowners and others disputing local appraisal notices mailed out this spring. On average the notices reflected a 30 percent jump in valuations, a consequence of spiraling home sales, steady building construction and basic laws of supply and demand, especially at a time when supply-chain problems arising from the pandemic continue to render materials, labor and new construction more expensive. Taking the heat as always: McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt, even though subsequent property-tax bills are also a consequence of city councils, county commissioners, school districts and the community college setting tax rates; state legislators who have tweaked property-tax laws while refusing to consider a more equitable state income tax subject to far less volatility; and the state comptroller’s office, closely involved in the actual appraisal process. Bobbitt has worked at the McLennan County Appraisal District since June 2011 after a five-year stint in the Army that included two tours in Iraq. He has an agricultural science degree from Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. In this Q&A with longtime Texas journalist Bill Whitaker conducted as formal protest hearings got underway on May 16, Bobbitt talks about the impact Waco-based home-renovation reality-TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have on appraisals, the difficulty appraisal districts face because Texas doesn’t require disclosure of home-sale prices, efforts to better accommodate taxpayers meeting with appraisal review board members and a whole lotta shaking going on in the western half of McLennan County.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
WacoTrib.com

Waco Simply Mac customer left demanding answers had preview of larger complaints

Sharlene Reyes got her laptop computer back from Waco’s Simply Mac location, but not every customer shares in her good fortune. Reyes’ saga started back in late April and was apparently kicked off by the business running afoul of its landlord in Waco, and a preview of larger issues to come. More recently, the service provider for Apple products abruptly closed its doors nationwide, affecting more than 50 locations while leaving customers in a lurch and demanding answers from someone.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Church calendar: June 25-July 1

Men’s conference, 10 a.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Speakers: Alvin Taylor, Mt Vernon Baptist Church; Bishop Tyran Snell, Titus IME; Donny Simmons, The Church of A New Beginning, Dawson. Sunday. Men’s Annual Day, 3 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. Speaker: Samuel Buhl II,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco groups react to Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade

A Pro-Life Waco rally Friday kicked off a weekend of local celebrations planned in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. A large group, many donning anti-abortion paraphernalia, gathered near the gate in front of Waco’s Planned Parenthood-Mary Ruth Duncan...
WACO, TX
Person
Tom Cruise
WacoTrib.com

Top of the class: McLennan County's top 2022 graduates (part 2)

The Tribune-Herald presents the second installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. The first group was presented last Sunday. The final group of valedictorians and salutatorians will presented next Sunday. HARMONY SCHOOL OF INNOVATION. Valedictorian • Jacob Norris. Parents: J.R. and Amanda Norris. Plans:...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco abortion rights rally after Roe v. Wade overturned

Protestors gathered Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse to voice their opposition to Supreme Court decision Friday overturning the constitutional right to abortion established almost 50 years ago in the Roe v. Wade decision. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/waco-groups-react-to-supreme-courts-overturning-of-roe-v-wade/article_b785dd60-f424-11ec-81c8-63972752a632.html.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Qourzal, Henry to face off in Woodway City Council runoff Tuesday

A Woodway City Council incumbent who received less than 50% of the vote on May 7 in his bid for reelection will face his rival in a runoff Tuesday. First-term Council Member Amine Qourzal and Baylor University law professor David G. Henry, Sr. are vying for the seat. The polling...
WOODWAY, TX
#Wikipedia#Medicare
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Coach Thompson gets an endorsement; election denial; and sit up straight, bloodhounds

My late wife, Carole Hall, was in the Baylor University Athletics Department’s compliance office when Mitch Thompson was an assistant coach for the Baylor baseball team. On numerous occasions she told me what a pleasure it was to work with Mitch. She said he was always helpful and cooperative, allowing her to get her work done. His smile made her smile. She knew her task would be completed smoothly when he was involved. He was one of her favorite coaches at Baylor.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Thousands of fans flock to Waco stop on Robert Earl Keen’s farewell tour

Robert Earl Keen may be walking away from touring after a show Sept. 4 in Helotes, but the love Keen’s fans have for the Texas music legend will never go away. “Love don’t walk away, only people do,” a lyric Keen released almost 30 years ago in “Think It Over One Time,” might be be a better way to put it.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Funeral for Lester Gibson, former McLennan County commissioner and Waco City Council member

Dignitaries, family, admirers fill Base for service honoring Lester Gibson. Combine his deep voice, intellect and eye for "what a good fight is," and there was no doubt Lester Gibson was in the room. That was the consensus among the crowd Saturday celebrating the longtime county commissioner and champion of the marginalized. Gibson, 73, died June 17 at his home.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fire off Kendall Lane in Waco threatens homes

A brush fire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations about 2.5 miles northeast of McLane Stadium, near the 3700 block of Kendall Lane, officials said. The fire was under control by about 5:10 p.m., with at least five vehicles and a metal shop building...
WACO, TX
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
AARP
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead Drive sidewalks to get $500,000 boost from federal grant

The city of Bellmead will start a $500,000 project this fall to improve sidewalks and crosswalks and add street lights on a five-block stretch of Bellmead Drive. The grant-funded work, expected to take four to six months, will span from the 26th Street median to Kane Street on the south side of Bellmead Drive, with a goal of making more of the downtown area compliant with Americans With Disabilities Act requirements. The city applied for the federal grant in 2020. Walker Partners will serve as project engineer, and Quality W Contractors LLC will serve as contractor.
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Nilsen wins, Ex-Bear Lightfoot finishes fifth at USA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — The pole vault competition in the United States is insanely good right now. Like, way up in the clouds. Former Baylor athlete and NCAA champion KC Lightfoot finished fifth in a highly competitive men’s pole vault, clearing 18-4.5 at the USA Outdoor Championships on Saturday. Only the top three advance to the World Championships, so Lighfoot, who finished fourth at the Beijing Olympics last summer, fell short of that plateau.
WACO, TX

