COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC (Moderna, 6 months to 5 yrs only & Pfizer, 6 months to 4 yrs) Hauppauge - 06/23/22 | 2PM - 5PM
CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older. Appointments for this clinic are strongly encouraged. A limited number of walk-ins will also be accepted. To make an appointment, visit: https://vax4.suffolkcountyny.gov/ OR call 311. Vaccine supply is currently limited. Residents who have appointments will have priority. All...www.suffolkcountyny.gov
Comments / 0