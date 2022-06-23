ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bam Rodriguez Replacement Plan

By Cliff Rold
Cover picture for the article22-year old Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KO) jumped at an opportunity in February, moving up from Jr. flyweight to Jr. bantamweight for a chance at a vacant WBC belt and a little bit more than that. The opponent, veteran Carlos Cuadras, has been an integral part of a golden age at...

MMAmania.com

Tyson Fury agrees to seven figure bet with Jake Paul: ‘You will need that $1 million for dental work’

Tyson Fury has agreed to sweeten the pot for his brother Tommy’s boxing bout against Jake Paul on August 6th. Paul and Fury were going back and forth regarding a big money bet on the results of the fight. Fury initially proposed $100,000. Jake Paul countered with $3 million. Now Tyson Fury has agreed to put up $1 million ... if Jake Paul has the money available to put into Escrow.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Scoffs At Tyson Fury’s Wager Amount, Makes Counteroffer

Jake Paul wants to raise the stakes for a potential bet with Tyson Fury regarding the upcoming boxing match between Paul and Tyson’s younger brother Tommy. Earlier this week, the second attempt at a Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury match was made official, with the two young boxers set to compete in New York City this August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC 276’s Sean O’Malley hurls 904 mph fastball in greatest first pitch of all time (Video)

I just took my 1987 Fleer baseball card featuring “Dr. K & Super K” and threw it in the trash. Those chumps can’t hold a candle to the mighty Sean O’Malley, who split home plate in two with a screeching 904 mph fastball. That’s according to the update “Sugar” posted on Instagram, just seconds after throwing out the first pitch for the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Bellator 282 live stream online

Watch the Bellator 282 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:. In the main event, Gegard Mousasi will square off against Johnny Eblen. The main card will be on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin Says He Probably Won’t Fight Canelo For 4th Time If He Wins: "It’s Too Expensive"

Gennadiy Golovkin is a lucrative gem unearthed by HBO who eventually moved to DAZN once the premium cable network threw in the towel on boxing in 2018. Golovkin signed a six-fight, three-year deal with DAZN in March 2019 that was guaranteed to pay the knockout artist at least eight figures a fight and up to $100 million overall. Golovkin’s package also included company equity in DAZN and guaranteed dates to stage GGG Promotions shows on the OTT network – events of which have been few and far between.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Upsets galore: Several heavy favorites fall at 2022 Professional Fighters League 5

The Professional Fighters League post-season is set at heavyweight, lightweight and featherweight after 2022 PFL 5. In the headliner, Matheus Scheffel (16-8, 1-1 PFL) upset 2021 PFL champion Bruno Cappelozza (15-6, 5-1 PFL) in a heavyweight clash. Scheffel took the initiative early in Round 1 and scored with crisp punches. Cappelozza took a few good shots on the chin and had to back down to weather the storm. Scheffel looked fresher in the second stanza as he moved inside and outside his foe's guard with quick punches. When Cappelozza attempted to move the action to the canvas, "Buffa" stuffed his initiative. Cappelozza found his pace and distance in the third period, stinging his adversary and making him miss most of his power punches. Ultimately, it turned out that Cappelozza's late resurgence wasn't enough. When time had expired, the cageside judges rewarded Scheffel with three 29-28 scorecards and a unanimous decision victory.
COMBAT SPORTS
Kazuto Ioka
Carlos Cuadras
Donnie Nietes
Juan Francisco Estrada
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
Joshua Franco
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez says Dmitriy Bivol rematch will be at 175

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that “If” he fights Dmitry Bivol again, it’ll be at 175 because he doesn’t want to deal with the excuses that could come afterward. To be sure, the backlash Canelo would receive in using his A-side popularity to force...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Raymond Ford Outclasses Richard Medina Over Ten Rounds

Raymond Ford was far more impressive against an unbeaten Texan than was the case in his previous outing. The unbeaten Camden-bred featherweight delivered perhaps his most complete performance to date in shutting down San Antonio’s Richard Medina over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 in favor of Ford, who came up big on the road Saturday evening at Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Bam Rodriguez: Cuadras Fight Put My Name Out There; Without It, I Wouldn't Be Here

A dare to be great has positioned Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez to potentially run the tables in a division that wasn’t in his sights at the start of the year. Boxing’s youngest reigning champion drew industry wide accolades yet again, the latest heap of praise courtesy of his eighth-round stoppage of former two-time 115-pound champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. The 22-year-old Rodriguez floored the Thai southpaw in round seven, closing the show one round later to successfully defend his WBC junior bantamweight title at home Saturday evening on DAZN from Tech Port Arena in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Bam Rodriguez Cane Unify Any Division From 108 To 115

Jesse Rodriguez planted himself into the elite level with a stunning stoppage win over Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to defend his WBC world super flyweight title on home soil in San Antonio, Texas. ‘Bam’ was crowned as the youngest world champion in the sport in February when he landed the WBC...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard

Jesse Rodriguez defends his WBC World title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai at the Tech Port Arena on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. (photos by Ed Mulholland) Rodriguez’s clash with Rungvisai is part of a night of big title action in ‘Bam’s’ San Antonio hometown, with two more world title fights also on deck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

CompuBox: Bam Rodriguez Lands 54% of Total Punches on Sor Rungvisai

WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez came into this fight averaging 8.1 jabs landed per round. He landed an average of 40% of his total punches and 48.6% of his power punches. Against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Rodriguez landed 14 jabs per round, 54% of his total punches,...
COMBAT SPORTS

