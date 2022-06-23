Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
Join us for Beginners Trivia! Easier questions for people interested in starting trivia for the first time. Teams will compete while answering questions ranging from a wide variety of topics. Snacks, drinks, music and fun supplied. It will be PRIZES for the winning team! Call 615-848-2550 for more information.
Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 20. Meets in Room 204.
Beginners & intermediate level students welcome! Learn how to make a copper foiled stained-glass window sun catcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Class meets June 6, 13, 20 and 27. **Materials will be provided for beginners** Class space is limited so sign up early.
Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
In observance of Independence Day, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022. St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed July 4. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Monday, July 4. Most recreational facilities will be closed...
