Murfreesboro, TN

Family Lawn Games in the Village

murfreesborotn.gov
 5 days ago

Bring your family and friends to play yard games under the shade trees...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

Wild Things at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! We sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. We focus on a different nature theme each week. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Art with Vivian

Art with Vivian

Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets June 22 and 29. Limited to 12.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program

What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Murfreesboro, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 35. Meets in Room 204.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Metabolic Burn at PCC

Metabolic Burn at PCC

Short intense bouts of strength and cardio training followed by short periods of rest. This style of training helps the body burn calories and fat throughout the day.
MURFREESBORO, TN
#What To Do#Local Life#Outdoor Info
PM Stained Glass Class

PM Stained Glass Class

Beginners & intermediate level students welcome! Learn how to make a copper foiled stained-glass window sun catcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Class meets June 6, 13, 20 and 27. **Materials will be provided for beginners** Class space is limited so sign up early.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Ballroom Dance Class

Ballroom Dance Class

Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Southern Belle Riverboat Cruise

See Chattanooga from the beautiful Tennessee River. This 1.5 hour cruise includes 45 minutes of live narration and a mini Moon Pie. Fee includes transportation and sightseeing cruise. Bring money for an early lunch. Sign up by May 8.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

City offices closing in observance of Independence Day holiday July 4

In observance of Independence Day, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022. St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed July 4. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Monday, July 4. Most recreational facilities will be closed...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Why there's a warning about eating fish in TN

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued Precautionary Fish Consumption Advisories for Center Hill and Dale Hollow lakes, as well as that part of the Cumberland River that runs through Nashville. So what does this mean?
NASHVILLE, TN

