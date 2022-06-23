ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

murfreesborotn.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Step-N-Sculpt at Patterson Park Community Center

Have fun while giving your heart a great workout, then sculpt key muscle groups using free weights. Abdominal work is also included in this full-body workout.
murfreesborotn.gov

Trivia Games at St. Clair

Join us for Beginners Trivia! Easier questions for people interested in starting trivia for the first time. Teams will compete while answering questions ranging from a wide variety of topics. Snacks, drinks, music and fun supplied. It will be PRIZES for the winning team! Call 615-848-2550 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program

What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
MURFREESBORO, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Stained Glass Class

Beginners & intermediate level students welcome! Learn how to make a copper foiled stained-glass window sun catcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Class meets June 6, 13, 20 and 27. **Materials will be provided for beginners** Class space is limited so sign up early.
MURFREESBORO, TN
flyfishings.art

Old Hickory Lake Fishing Report 2020

Old Hickory Lake Fishing Report 2020. Old hickory lake service ian huey fishing report feb 1 14. If those times won’t work for you, 12:00am to 12:00am looks promising , as does 12:00am to 12:00am remember to adjust these times based on barometric pressure, and weather changes. This report...
OLD HICKORY, TN
#St Clair
murfreesborotn.gov

Ballroom Dance Class

Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Senior Feud at St. Clair

Two team of seniors compete to name the most popular answers to survey questions to win prizes. Fun times for all. Meets in room 104. Call 615-848-2550 for more information.
wgnsradio.com

Job Fair is this Thursday (06/30/22) on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza

Splash Into a New Career this coming Thursday, by attending the upcoming career fair that his hosted by the City of Murfreesboro in partnership with Motlow State Community College. The event, that is open to the public, will be on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza this Thursday (June 30, 2022). The Career Fair will be from 9 in the morning until 1 PM, Thursday afternoon – rain or shine.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Forrest statue property offered for $1.85M

The Crieve Hall property running along Interstate 65 and on which once stood a controversial statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has been offered for sale for $1.85 million. The address of the 3.59-acre property, which also once included 13 flags celebrating the Confederacy, is 701 Hogan Road. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

City offices closing in observance of Independence Day holiday July 4

In observance of Independence Day, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022. St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed July 4. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Monday, July 4. Most recreational facilities will be closed...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

The flag drops on the Ally 400

Customers lined up to receive free gas from Mapco, which recently opened in Columbia. Hundreds of people gathered at Bicentennial Mall on Saturday to celebrate the culmination of Pride Month. Apartments damaged by fire at Arbors of Brentwood. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Four apartment units were damaged by fire...
NASHVILLE, TN

