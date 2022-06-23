Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Splash Into a New Career this coming Thursday, by attending the upcoming career fair that his hosted by the City of Murfreesboro in partnership with Motlow State Community College. The event, that is open to the public, will be on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza this Thursday (June 30, 2022). The Career Fair will be from 9 in the morning until 1 PM, Thursday afternoon – rain or shine.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO