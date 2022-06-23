ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush fire likely started by lightning burns 2,330 acres south of Bakersfield

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1hgG_0gJM3qMu00

UPDATE (June 23, 3:30 p.m.) — Fire officials said the Thunder Fire has burned 2,330 acres and is at 45% containment. Two hundred fifty firefighters are working to put out the fire.

UPDATE (June 23) — Andrew Freeborn, the Kern County Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, confirmed to 17 News that the fire’s acreage and containment grew overnight. The fire has so far burned 2,300 acres, but it is now at 20 percent containment.

There is a possibility the smoke from the fire will impact road conditions on the grapevine.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire, likely started by lightning early Wednesday morning, has burned 1,800 acres south of Bakersfield, Kern County fire officials said.

The Thunder Fire broke out early Wednesday morning southeast of Interstate 5 and Edmonston Pumping Plant Road. KCFD said it started as two fires in the area and has since grown to 1,800 acres by Wednesday night.

Summer thunderstorm ‘wake-up call’ raises wildfire concerns

CHP briefly escorted traffic through I-5 in Fort Tejon because of smoke as the fire made its way toward the highway late Wednesday afternoon.

About 250 firefighters are working to contain the fire. It is at 10% containment.

