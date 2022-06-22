ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

President Preckwinkle Announces Partnership with United Way of Metro Chicago on $15 Million ‘Transforming Places’ Pilot Program

By Erin Matthew
 3 days ago

Cook County’s investment is the first outcome of the Cook County Equity Fund’s recommendation to pursue place-based, community-driven and sustainable economic development. COOK COUNTY — (June 22, 2022) Last week, the Cook County Board of Commissioners approved a partnership with United Way of Metro Chicago to support a place-based investment strategy...

