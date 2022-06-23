ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

10 of Europe’s best destinations for LGBTQ+ travellers this Pride season

By Stephen Emms
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ern3B_0gJM3EGe00

It’s 2003 and my boyfriend and I are hovering nervously at a hotel reception in Woodbridge, Suffolk. We can sense the frosty contempt of the fiftysomething male at the desk when we ask for a double, not a twin room. After we check in, we’re both tetchy: I’m annoyed at how we’ve been treated, while my partner believes we should just “accept” it, that “it’s just the way it is.”

Back then, there was little you could do about such blatant prejudice – at least on a day-to-day basis. Some respite could be found trawling through the listings in Gay Times for gay-owned hotels and B&Bs. But, sadly, travel has long remained an issue for LGBTQ+ people, whether in the UK or abroad, where customs, legality and local cultural norms still need to be considered.

No matter how liberal a country may be, there’s always some anxiety

In the last decade, there have, of course, been positive changes. But we’re still not there yet. A new survey by travel agency Booking.com revealed that 71% of British LGBTQ+ travellers have experienced less than welcoming or uncomfortable experiences, and 61% saying they consider their safety and wellbeing when choosing a holiday destination.

And no matter how liberal a country may be, there’s always some anxiety: even the simple act of holding hands is still something only non-LGBTQ+ people can do without thinking or being alert to immediate surroundings.

Thankfully, much of Europe is relatively safe. Leaving aside obvious queer meccas such as London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Brighton, here are 10 places to contemplate visiting this summer.

Malta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGOAF_0gJM3EGe00
Valletta at dusk. Photograph: Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

The first country in the European Union to ban conversion practices , Malta is one of the most LGBTQ-progressive nations in the world. It’s one of only five countries to make queer rights equal at a constitutional level and holds first place on ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Europe Index, which ranks countries on LGBTQ+ equality.

On my last visit, a gay guide showed me round the winding medieval streets of Valletta and Rabat, pointing out essential bars and restaurants from Michelin-starred Noni to the Monaliza Lounge drag bar, as well as the nightclub Michelangelo in lively Paceville. Stay nearby at Number 11 (doubles from £121), a stylish “adults-only” boutique hotel. Pride runs a full week (2-11 September), and EuroPride comes to Valletta next year from 7-17 September, while for one-off LGBTQ+ parties follow s2sEvents on Facebook.

Dublin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiIAA_0gJM3EGe00
The Ha’penny Bridge over the River Liffey dates from 1816. Photograph: Alexander Hafemann/Getty Images

In 2015 Ireland became the first country to legalise same-sex marriage by popular vote. Two years later, Leo Varadkar was elected taoiseach , becoming the world’s fourth openly gay head of government. This spirit filters down into Dublin’s many LGBTQ-friendly establishments: two personal favourites are friendly brunch spot Social Fabric Café in Stoneybatter, one of the city’s most interesting neighbourhoods, and Street 66 bar , a useful cocktail spot before a night at iconic LGBTQ+ institution The George .

Also southside is gay-owned Gutter Bookshop (named after the famous Oscar Wilde quote), and the weekly “big gay disco” Sunday Social at Farrier & Draper ; or cross the river for the Outhouse LGBTQ+ community resource cafe on Capel Street and PantiBar , owned by drag queen, activist and performer Panti Bliss. Dublin Pride runs 22-28 June, with the main parade on 25 June – stay at the centrally located Temple Bar Inn (doubles from £159).

Copenhagen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xAew_0gJM3EGe00
Strøget, in the centre of Copenhagen. Photograph: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

As with other Scandi cities such as Stockholm and Oslo, a high level of LGBTQ+ integration means the commercial scene in the Danish capital is small. Enjoy brunch at Oscar bar and cafe, before a beer at one of Europe’s oldest gay bars, Centralhjornet , which hosts drag and Sunday jazz sessions year-round.

Other venues include Bøssehuset in Christiania, home to theatre, performances, exhibitions and parties – a well-situated boutique hotel is SP34 (doubles from £133) in the Latin Quarter. Copenhagen Pride runs 15-21 August, while the MIX Copenhagen LGBTQ film festival , which started back in 1986, runs 21-30 October. No wonder locals say Copenhagen is “the LGBTQ+ neighbourhood of Scandinavia.”

Glasgow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3j2D_0gJM3EGe00
Glasgow Pride March, UK - 04 Sep 2021 Photograph: Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Related: A local’s guide to Hamburg: concerts, cocktails and dockyard cuisine

While Edinburgh has long been a safe choice for LGBTQ+ visitors, I prefer bustling Glasgow’s steep streets, diverse neighbourhoods and innovative food scene (head to Lobo in queer-friendly Strathbungo for delicious small plates). The city’s oldest gay bar The Waterloo dates back half a century, while another classic spot is the Underground bar, equally fun for drag or karaoke. Nearby Delmonica’s (known locally as “Del’s”), has been in Merchant City’s “gay triangle” since 1991.

To stay nearby, try the good-value Brunswick hotel (doubles from £50), on a street with venues marked by rainbow flags. Another must is “fiercely independent” LGBTQ+ bookstore Category Is Books : it’s super friendly and joyously busy. Pride Glasgow is this Saturday, 25 June.

Milan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27O6nj_0gJM3EGe00

Italy still has a way to go to recognise LGBTQ+ residents in law: while same-sex relationships and civil unions are legal, marriage is currently not. But, unlike many Italian cities, in the fashion capital Milan it’s common to see same-sex couples holding hands or kissing. Head to Porta Venezia around Via Lecco for its queer centre – and bar-restaurant Leccomilano , Bar Basso (try its signature Negroni Sbagliato), or relaxed cafe-bar Blanco .

For a big night out there’s warehouse club Magazzini , the quirkily named Toilet , or Club Plastic : started in 1980, this club has been a haunt of Madonna, Freddie Mercury and Elton John. Meanwhile, Gate Party is a monthly queer event at with light shows, theatrical sets, dancers and performers. Pride is on now until the 2 July parade , which attracts about 350,000 people. Stay at the sweetly named Too Cute 2b Str8 (doubles from £67), a relaxed adults-only B&B.

Birmingham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o671V_0gJM3EGe00
The Nightingale Club dates back to 1969. Photograph: Nick Maslen/Alamy

On my last visit to Birmingham the rainbow flag seemed to be everywhere, and the historic Gay Village, with its bars, shops and cafes, is hugely visible, centred largely on Hurst Street. Start with bibimbap at the thoroughfare’s Korean restaurant Topokki before drinks at Missing , Sidewalk or lesbian bar The Fox and dancing at the legendary Nightingale Club , the oldest gay club in the city, dating back to 1969.

This summer’s hot LGBTQ+ event is Fierce’s Healing Gardens of Bab (27 June - 17 July): part of Birmingham 2022 Festival, it’s an artistic response to this summer’s Commonwealth Games, celebrating “what the British Empire tried (and failed) to stamp out”. There’ll be artworks, performances, drag and creative club nights with participants from South Africa, Ghana, Canada, India and Australia. Meanwhile, Birmingham Pride takes place 24 and 25 September. For a central pad with a breathtaking city view try aparthotel Staying Cool (doubles from £99).

Mykonos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZw6F_0gJM3EGe00
Mykonos’s bar scene is legendary. Photograph: robertharding/Alamy

Most Mediterranean islands, as we’ve seen with Malta, are a safe haven for LGBTQ+ travellers, from dreamy Ibiza to Gran Canaria. Greece is forward-thinking in its LGBTQ+ rights: male and female same-sex sexual activity have been legal in Greece for more than 70 years. Mykonos’s rep as queer heaven dates back to the 1970s, when Jackie Onassis became a regular visitor (she first visited in 1961), before it blossomed as gay resort in the 1980s, with accommodation springing up for the largely male clientele.

In 2022, you can hang out at established hotspots Jackie O , bar Porta or Kastro’s , and stay at the Super Paradise (doubles from £249), handy for the island’s main LGBTQ+ beach. The season’s big gay dance festival is XLSIOR , attended by about 30,000 people (17-24 August)

Helsinki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N61Ht_0gJM3EGe00
A Pride gathering at Helsinki Cathedral. Photograph: Subodh Agnihotri/Alamy

For many gay men of a certain age, Finland is inextricably associated with leather-clad iconic hero Tom of Finland, whose books depict a ruggedly sexualised masculinity during a time pre-1971 when homosexuality was still illegal. Now you can take a tour of where author Touko Laaksonen lived his whole adult life, passing the Kansalaistori (People’s Square) in front of parliament, once a clandestine meeting point for gay men.

LGBTQ+ karaoke fans should check out Mann’s Street , a boozy institution; other fun spots are Street Pride in the Kamppi district, and Kvääristö , a joint for queer women, transgender, and non-binary people. You might even be able to join the Helsinki Homoinvaasio (Helsinki Gay Invasion), whose purpose is to “shake up the gay scene” by taking over random straight bars. Meanwhile, Helsinki Pride takes place 27 June–3 July, regularly attracting 100,000. Stay at LGBTQ-friendly design hotel Klaus K (rooms from £80).

Antwerp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYBK1_0gJM3EGe00
Market Square and the Brabo monument. Photograph: Poike/Getty Images

Like Malta and Denmark, Belgium scores highly in its LGBTQ+ rights protection . Astonishingly, same-sex sexual activity was legalised in 1795 , while it was the second country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage, in 2003. With Brussels as its queer capital, the industrial waterside city of Antwerp, famous as a fashion hub, is equally inclusive.

Kartonnen Dozen , in the Zurenborg district, is the only LGBTQ+ bookshop in Flanders, while popular “safe haven” Hessenhuis cafe, which opened back in 1993, is housed in a building nearly 500 years old. Late-night owls should head for Cargo Club or fetish club The Boots , while Antwerp Pride runs from 10-15 August. Stay at Boulevard Leopold (doubles from £108) in the Jewish Quarter, whose original LGBTQ+ owners spent nine months converting a three-storey 1890 Flemish townhouse into an elegant deco palace.

Madrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZ9uz_0gJM3EGe00
The Chueca area has plenty of LGBTQ-friendly bars and cafes. Photograph: Victor/Alamy

The facts are dazzling: the sweltering Spanish capital, with its 500,000-strong queer population ( according to city hall ) is Spain’s most queer-friendly city – despite Barcelona and Sitges enjoying a higher profile among many LGBTQ+ holidaymakers. Meanwhile, Madrid Pride (1-10 July) is the second biggest in the world (after San Francisco) and by far the largest in Europe, attracting more than a 1.5million people each year, including 300,000 overseas visitors.

Spain itself is one of the most LGBTQ-friendly countries in the world: same-sex sexual activity was made legal in 1979, and it was the third country to legalise gay marriage, in 2005. First stop has to be Chueca, Madrid’s “gaybourhood” with bars and venues dotted around Plaza de Chueca (also don’t miss the recently refurbished Mercado San Antón for tasty food stalls and a rooftop terrace). Watch drag at the cosy longstanding LL Bar , or sip cocktails at newish lounge-bar Lakama ; stay at the “heterofriendly” adults-only Axel Hotel (doubles from £65) in the Barrio de las Letras.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
thebrag.com

Qantas adds two new non-stop international flights

Australia’s most popular airline Qantas has added two new non-stop international flights leaving from Perth. Passengers departing from the WA airport will be able to jet off to Jakarta or Johannesburg without having to stop over on the way. Just a few years ago, it was only possible to...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks

LONDON (AP) — The airport lines are long, and lost luggage is piling up. It’s going to be a chaotic summer for travelers in Europe. Liz Morgan arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport 4 1/2 hours before her flight to Athens, finding the line for security snaking out of the terminal and into a big tent along a road before doubling back inside the main building.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

On 22 June, South Africa announced that it would drop all remaining Covid travel restrictions, becoming one of a handful of long-haul destinations to do away with its lingering traces of travel admin attached to the virus.It joins a string of mainly European destinations to end all restrictions, with some of the earliest being Iceland, Norway and Sweden.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination,...
WORLD
BBC

Hajj travellers unable to fly due to ticket delay

Some British Muslims who booked pilgrimages to Mecca have been unable to board a flight as problems with a new Saudi registration system continue. About a dozen people were told they could not fly from Manchester on Saturday as e-tickets covering flights and Hajj had not been issued in time, the Council of British Hajjis said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Gay Pride#Fashion Capital#Racism#Gay Times#Booking Com#British
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Greece
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court just made America a more dangerous, violent place

The conservative justices of the US supreme court just made America an even more dangerous, even more violent place. The decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn, Inc v Bruen took on a simple and commonsense New York state law requiring individuals to have a license in order to own a gun, and requiring people who want to carry a concealed pistol or revolver out in public to demonstrate a particular need to be toting a secret gun around. That law has been on the books in New York since the early 1900s.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Mariners-Angels game halted for 18 minutes after mass brawl and ejections

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning on Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the fight, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

The Guardian

331K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy