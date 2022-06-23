Post 22 splits a pair of games at CWS Classic in Omaha

By the time Greg Cutchall was inducted in to the Omaha Hospitality Hall of Fame in 2018 and named Omaha Restaurant Association’s Restauranteur of the Year in 2019, he had opened more than 120 restaurants and franchises since entering the sector as a Kentucky Fried Chicken manager in the 1970s. Cutchall Management Co., which he founded in 1989, currently owns and operates 44 restaurants in five states including JAMS American Grill, First Watch Daytime Cafe, Paradise Bakery, River City Star/Dam Bar & Grill, Mouth of the South and more. Cutchall and his wife, Molly, are also co-founders of the Omaha Design Center.
Comments / 0