ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' Hopkins says failed drug test was 'contamination' that he still cannot explain

By Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZsMc_0gJM1m9e00

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said the traces of an illegal substance that was detected in his system during a November NFL drug test was ostarine, a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) that is not approved for human use or consumption in the U.S. or in any other country.

Hopkins’ positive drug test violated the NFL’s policy regarding performance-enhancing drugs and resulted in a six-game suspension to start the 2022 season .

“There was 0.1 percent found in my system,” Hopkins said. “If you know what that is, you know it’s contamination, not something taken directly. I don’t take any supplements. I’ve never taken supplements. I barely take vitamins.

“So for something like that to happen to me, obviously I was shocked but my team and I, we’re still trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Hopkins made his remarks to reporters on Wednesday while attending Suns center JaVale McGee’s charity softball game at Chase Field.

Typically, SARMs are used to create anabolic activity and enhance muscle growth by directly stimulating androgen receptors. Hopkins missed eight games last season due to hamstring issues and a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee that requires season-ending surgery.

As he did during a statement on social media when the suspension was originally announced in early May, Hopkins on Wednesday again claimed he doesn’t know how ostarine, even a small trace of it, got into his system.

Read more: Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on DeAndre Hopkins: 'We'll be fired up when he gets back'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJBbX_0gJM1m9e00

“It wasn’t on me,” he said. “I’m pretty much a naturopathic person.”

Hopkins told reporters Wednesday he hopes there was a way his suspension could be reduced before the start of the season, but considering how he already has withdrawn his appeal to the NFL, it’s doubtful a reduction of the six games is possible.

As for having to serve the suspension, “It is what it is,” he said.

“I’m a competitor, so any time I’m not on the field, for me, it’s frustrating,” he added. “That’s the NFL. It’s next man up. I have no doubt in those guys to win those six games until I’m ready.”

Hopkins did not participate in any on-field drills with the Cardinals during offseason workouts, including the team’s recently completed mandatory mini-camp. He worked out on the side with trainers, however.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins and his surgically repaired knee would be ready for the start of training camp, although the team will be careful how much it uses him during the preseason. Hopkins is allowed to participate in training camp and play in preseason games, but once the season starts he must remain away from the Cardinals completely for six full weeks.

“He’s close,” Kingsbury said. “We’re being really cautious obviously with him not playing the first six weeks and that’s been our biggest thing, putting together a plan through training camp, through the next four weeks that doesn’t build him up and ramp him up like he’s about to play Week 1.

“So, we have a good plan, but he looks great, he’s excited. I know he’s frustrated he can’t play the first six, but like I’ve said before, I think we’ll get the best version of him those last 11 and it’ll be fun to watch.”

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cardinals' Hopkins says failed drug test was 'contamination' that he still cannot explain

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Football
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Football
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javale Mcgee
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

For Diamondbacks Lovullo, managing against Tigers brings back special memories

Thirty-five years ago this month, Torey Lovullo was selected in the fifth round of the 1987 MLB Draft. He has, since then, become a baseball lifer. 1,598 games played, 2,098 games coached. In that span, he’s spent time with 10 organizations. Among that group, the Detroit Tigers hold “a very special place in my heart,” Lovullo says now, all these years later. After all, they were the organization that drafted him, developed him and, in 1988, gave...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy