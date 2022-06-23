ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, IL

Virginia residents team up to help a woman fighting cancer

By Darren Iozia
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Virginia community is planning a fundraiser Saturday to benefit one of its own who is battling...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

TAPS seeing increase in pet returns

PEKIN, Ill. — For years, TAPS (Tazewell Animal Protective Society) in Pekin has been finding new homes for pets that are brought to their shelter. But, recently, they’ve seen a significant increase in the number of pets being returned. “Unfortunately, a lot of them, the people are reporting...
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Springfield church struck by lightning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning. The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, IL
Local
Illinois Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Health
wmay.com

Victim Of Fatal Stabbing Identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Springfield. 26-year-old Thomas Shephard of Springfield died Thursday night in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Coroner Jim Allmon says an autopsy confirmed that Shephard died of multiple stab wounds. Springfield police say he...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Cancer#Yankee#Bills#Charity
khqa.com

Food poisoning outbreak under investigation in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pike County Health Department (PCHD) continues to investigate the cause of a food poisoning outbreak. So far, 20 people have fell ill with acute gastroenteritis in the county. Food poisoning is caused by the norovirus, which is spread through small particles of feces...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the Primary Election coming up next Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois tomorrow night for a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The 45th President is expected to officially endorse Mary Miller, of rural Coles County, who’s running against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District. Also attending will be State Senator Darren Bailey of Louisville, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Governor’s race in November. Bailey’s been a long-time supporter of Miller, also a farmer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill owners accused of fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The operators of a Springfield restaurant are being accused of fraud. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that the operators were arraigned on charges they defrauded the state out of more than $100,000 in sales tax revenue. Amanda Paz, 42, and Nicolas Paz,...
WAND TV

Police: Person stabbed to death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person was stabbed to death in Springfield, according to police. On Thursday at 10:32 p.m., Springfield Police said they responded to an area hospital to a report of someone stabbed. Police said the victim was stabbed 3 times and died at the hospital. Police said...
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy