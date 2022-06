An earthquake shook parts of the Midlands on Monday afternoon.Residents of Staffordshire and Shropshire reported feeling a tremor, with some saying their houses rocked from side to side.The British Geological Survey (BGS) issued an alert for seismic activity detected at 3.36pm in Wem, Shropshire.The BGS detected a tremor striking 8km below ground at a magnitude of 3.8 – the strongest in the UK for months.Affected areas included Shrewsbury, Telford, Wellington, Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent.Locals reported doors slamming and furniture moving as the shockwaves travelled around Shropshire and surrounding counties for a few seconds.Caroline and Paul Blair, from Whitchurch some 10 miles...

