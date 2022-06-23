ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

June 22nd Plays of the Week

By Cooper Seamer
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Aberdeen got off to a hot start against Yankton in the Dakota Classic, with Brock Martin striking out not only the first side he faced, but the second side as well. Six batters up, six batters down....

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries offense out-paces Kansas City for series win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries found their offense late in the game against Kansas City, eventually outscoring the Monarchs 16-10 to claim the three-game home series. Kansas City tallied nine runs after four innings, at one point leading the Canaries 9-1. But in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Storm drop home game to Massachusetts as playoff window tightens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm fall to 7-7 on year with a 69-55 loss at home to Massachusetts. That loss has big playoff implications for the Storm, as they fight to stay in the conference race. Dalton Sneed completed 13-22 passes, throwing two touchdowns...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

“Rumble at the Falls 2″ highlights local youth boxing and martial arts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though there’s been plenty of local talents in boxing and other martial arts coming out of South Dakota recently, those sports’ advocates know that there’s still plenty of room to grow. But they say there’s slow and steady progress, especially for those that showed out for “Rumble at the Falls 2″.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries have no answer for Kansas City’s offense in loss to Monarchs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries struggle to answer Kansas City’s early offense, dropping the game 8-3 to the Monarchs. Joey Pulido started on the mound for the Canaries, pitching five innings and gave up eights runs. Pulido also collected six strikeouts, as well as the game loss. Lewis Thorpe picked up the win for the Monarchs, pitching six innings. He allowed three runs, and picked up eight strikeouts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries down Kansas City with powerful third inning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries took the lead against Kansas City in the third inning, and never looked back en route to a 5-4 win. After trailing 1-0, Trey Michalczewski kicked things off for the Birds. A fielder’s error at second base allowed Wyatt Ulrich and Nick Gotta to score, and Sioux Falls the 2-1. Gavin LaValley added on with a single to right field, bringing in Jabari Henry. John Nester tacked on another with a single to center field. And Shamoy Christopher wrapped things up with another single to right field, bringing in LaValley. The Canaries led 5-1 after three innings.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Isaac Bruns commits to play basketball at South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Valley standout Isaac Bruns has committed to play basketball at South Dakota. Bruns will join his brother Paul, who transferred from North Dakota earlier this year. Bruns helped lead the Panthers to an undefeated season this last year, making a perfect run to claim the Class A championship. Bruns will have one more year at Dakota Valley, joining the Coyotes in 2023.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dakotanewsnow.com

Claire Sheppard commits to play basketball at South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the women’s side of the Summit League, South Dakota State is adding weapons for it’s 2024 team. Flandreau Flier Claire Sheppard announced that she would be committing to the Jackrabbits. The six-foot-one guard/forward still has two years left in high school, but has quickly grabbed the attention of programs in the region. Sheppard also had a scholarship offer in the Big Ten from Nebraska.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Haudenschild claims $100,000 prize at High Bank Nationals

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sheldon Haudenschild earned every bit of the $100,000 top prize for winning the inaugural Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Billion Auto, which he did on Saturday night in impressive fashion with a last-lap pass at Huset’s Speedway. The triumph garnered the...
MOTORSPORTS
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU selects Kristina McSweeney to lead softball program

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Athletic Director Justin Sell has announced the hiring of Kristina McSweeney as head coach of the Jackrabbit softball team. “I am thrilled to welcome Kristina and her family to South Dakota State,” said Sell. “She is a proven winner with a...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls

The 605 Summer Classic takes place in Downtown Sioux Falls Saturday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 8th and railroad. The event showcases all things South Dakota including, local beer, music, and food.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

National Take Your Dog To Work Day at Dakota News Now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every year on Friday after Father’s Day, there is a special day for work called National Take Your Dog To Work Day. Morning Anchor Alexandra Todd brought her Mini Goldendoodle Archie at the end of the show to say hello! If you do not have a furry friend, be sure to check out the dogs in shelters waiting for their forever homes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local residents react to SCOTUS abortion ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People have been vocal about their thoughts on the Supreme Courts recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Today people in Sioux Falls shared their thoughts on the ruling as demonstrators gathered to protest. They rallied in downtown Sioux Falls with signs and chants...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Historian, author Phil Dixon talks about new book ahead of Juneteenth celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ahead of Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration in Sioux Falls, the Canaries will host Negro Leagues Celebration Night at The Birdcage on Friday. Negro Leagues historian and author Phil Dixon, a co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, will be in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday. On Friday evening, Dixon will be at The Birdcage signing copies of his 10th book about the Negro Leagues — “John ‘Buck’ O’Neill: The Rookie.” Dixon will also play the national anthem on his trumpet before the game, and on Saturday will play “Lift Every Voice,” the black national anthem, on his trumpet at the city’s Juneteenth Celebration.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Great Plains Zoo prepares for annual Zippity Zoo Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Families come from all over the Sioux Empire to check out the great plains zoo and its many animals throughout the summer. Saturday morning people will be able to see even more than just the animals thanks to the annual Zippity Zoo Day celebration bringing face painting, games, and much more.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Take 16 brewery grows as community staple for Luverne

LUVERNE, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - About eight years ago, the building on East Main Street looked much different. It was a simple structure big enough to distribute beers to liquor stores and bars around the area. Now, the building has become the Take 16 taproom which draws the community and visitors along I-90 together which Head Brewer Luke Rensink says was the purpose all along.
LUVERNE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen Police Department offering free house-check program

Historian, author Phil Dixon talks about new book ahead of Juneteenth celebration. Negro Leagues historian and author Phil Dixon is visiting from Kansas City for Sioux Falls' Juneteenth Celebration. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month's edition of Pours at 4:00 highlights the southwest Minnesota city of Luverne and the Take...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Friends and family hold cancer benefit for Kim Narum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and family are raising funds for a loved one battling cancer in Sioux Falls. Kim Narum was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma in July 2021 and has recently began treatment. Sunday, a cancer benefit was held on her behalf at Empire Bowl in town.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local Jewish congregation speaks out on SCOTUS ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people are feeling the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Among them is Jen Drieske. She is Jewish and president of Mt. Zion Congregation in Sioux Falls. Drieske says this decision goes against her faith. “It effects...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

