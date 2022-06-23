ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Special needs: No school places for more than 300 pupils

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 300 children with a statement of Special Educational Needs (SEN) are without a school place for September. That includes 91 children waiting for a place in a special school and 202 seeking a place in a mainstream school. The Education Authority (EA) said there had been a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

School bans pupils from any physical contact including hugs in ‘no contact’ rule

A school has been criticised for a new “no contact policy” that bans children from any physical contact including hugging each other.Pupils at Mossley Hollins High School in Greater Manchester have also been barred from sitting on overcrowded benches, playfighting and even holding a place for friends in the lunch queue.“No student should ever be touching another student,’” the school headed by Ms Andrea Din in Mossley, Ashton-under-Lyne announced in its latest newsletter.Parents and pupils have described the new policy as “ridiculous” and “unfair” as students now have to ask teachers to hug friends at the school. The school said...
EDUCATION
BBC

Maidstone Girls' Grammar School to open wartime tunnels to public

A Kent grammar school says it will open to the public a series of wartime tunnels beneath its site. Maidstone Girls' Grammar School (MGGS), in Buckland Road, is located above three tunnels used by former students during World War Two air raids. Planning permission was granted for a visitor centre...
EDUCATION
BBC

Education Authority: Damning performance review published

The Education Authority (EA) has inflicted too many "own goals" and is driven by "process" rather than the needs of pupils and schools, a major review has found. The body has also shown aspects of "dysfunctional culture". It is the first major investigation into the Education Authority's role and performance...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#High School#Primary School#Autism Spectrum Disorder#The Education Authority#Sen#Ea
Daily Mail

House matron at top grammar school told self-harming student she had 'more important things to deal with', tribunal hears

A house matron at a top grammar school told a self-harming student she had 'more important things to deal with', an employment tribunal has heard. Barbara Shiells was sacked from her role at Ripon Grammar School in North Yorkshire after receiving an 'unprecedented' number of complaints about her 'behaviour, attitude, professionalism and ability'.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Cambridge University students demand 24 hours to complete three-hour exams as professors move away from protocols put in place during Covid when tests were taken remotely

Cambridge University students have hit out at plans to give them five hours to complete a three-hour exam, complaining that it is not long enough. Since the Covid pandemic, undergraduates on English courses have sat exams remotely, where they had a full day to complete a paper while being allowed access to books and the internet.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Mother’s anger as daughter’s school starts charging £2 for free breakfast club

An outraged mother has threatened to change her child’s school after it announced plans to charge £2 for a ‘free’ breakfast service.Longhill Primary school in Hull has run a free breakfast club for children starting 45 minutes before the school day for years. However, the club has not offered food since the start of the pandemic. As it now moves to serve meals again, the school said it will have to charge for the service. In a letter seen by Hull Live, the primary school states that it cannot fully subsidise the staffing required, and the decision to charge is...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Special Education
Washington Examiner

'Misgendering' now a punishable offense in schools

The Left has opened up a new front in the culture war over transgenderism: punishing children who do not adhere to the tenets of left-wing gender ideology. In Virginia, the Fairfax County School Board has decided that suspension is the appropriate punishment for “malicious misgendering” and “malicious deadnaming.” In classrooms as early as the fourth grade, if students use the wrong pronoun or wrong name when referring to a classmate, they will be forced to miss valuable school days by a school board that thinks it has the right to control what students say.
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
BBC

Call for child payment increase as prices spiral

A benefit payment for children in Scotland should be increased again next year to help struggling families cope with the cost of living crisis, charities have said. Families eligible for the Scottish Child Payment receive £20 a week for every child under the age of six. The payments will...
BUSINESS
BBC

Woman with cancer housed in single room with four children

A mother of four was left in an "unsuitable and overcrowded" studio flat with her four children. The ombudsman found she had been failed by the council, which knew her situation but did not act to re-house her. Croydon Council has fully accepted the findings, apologised and paid compensation to...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

NHS sent my wife a penalty notice for getting a prescription

My wife has a direct debit for an NHS prescription prepay certificate, which auto-renews every year. Recently, she received a penalty charge notice (PCN) for a prescription she collected three months ago. It appears that last year her new certificate was returned as undelivered to the issuer, NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), because of an “incorrect address”, even though we haven’t moved. NHSBSA therefore cancelled the direct debit and the auto-renewal. We were unaware of this, and my wife continued to tick the prepaid box when she collected her prescriptions. NHSBSA claims it did not notify us because it assumed we’d moved. It has since issued the certificate, but says it can’t backdate it and insists my wife pay the PCN. We’re happy to make up the payments missed after the direct debit was cancelled, but I am concerned it may issue a PCN for all of the prescriptions she received during that period. She is on weekly prescriptions for eight medications.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy