Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 01:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Crescent Lake and the St. Johns River from Palatka southward, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER...SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN MARION AND PUTNAM COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andalusia, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Palatka, Bunnell, Crescent City, Interlachen, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Lake Delancy, Fruitland and Melrose Landing. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND FAYETTE MONTGOMERY IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, EDWARDSVILLE, LITCHFIELD, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, AND VANDALIA.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; Miner; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HANSON HUTCHINSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MINER MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD

