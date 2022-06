The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, a former Newport, R.I. mansion turned storied 33-room luxury resort, is a vibrant social hub for guests near and far. Delivering revived glamour to all public spaces, including the lobby area and all food and beverage outlets, The Vanderbilt’s reimagination keenly propels the mansion into a new era, bringing an entirely unique and lively atmosphere to downtown Newport’s legendary setting. Redefining the concept of residential richness, the renovated property was conceived by design collective, SWOON, and celebrates the mansion’s illustrious history and charm as well as its downtown sensibility, while simultaneously incorporating a sense of warmth, wit, and approachable elegance.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO