Anaheim PD searching for missing man with autism who was inside U-Haul truck when it was stolen

Police in Anaheim are asking the public's help in finding a stolen U-Haul truck that was carrying a 63-year-old man with autism.

According to investigators, the vehicle was stolen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday on West Lincoln Avenue after the man's caregiver stepped away for a minute to go inside a DMV office.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the U-Haul truck driving away.

The man with autism, who's been identified as James Blackwood, reportedly has the mental capacity of a 4-year-old. Police say he was inside the truck's passenger seat when it was stolen.

Blackwood is being described as 6-foot man with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved tan shirt and blue jeans.

The U-Haul truck has Arizona license plates number AE23468 and was last seen heading northbound on Western Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities immediately.