Theater & Dance

Summertime Dance with Bill Sleeter at St. Clair

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us on the island of St. Clair where summertime is...

murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program

What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 35. Meets in Room 204.
murfreesborotn.gov

Step-N-Sculpt at Patterson Park Community Center

Have fun while giving your heart a great workout, then sculpt key muscle groups using free weights. Abdominal work is also included in this full-body workout.
murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Stained Glass Class

Beginners & intermediate level students welcome! Learn how to make a copper foiled stained-glass window sun catcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Class meets June 6, 13, 20 and 27. **Materials will be provided for beginners** Class space is limited so sign up early.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Ballroom Dance Class

Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN

