ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Developer scales back housing plan

By Pat Kimbrough ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — A developer has scaled back plans for a new housing community after opposition from neighbors and a city advisory board.

Leoterra Development has removed 360 apartments from its proposal for a 75-acre site at Old Mill and Skeet Club roads. It’s now proposing to develop 58 single-family lots, 64 duplex units and 173 townhomes, for a total of 295 units.

That’s a reduction of about 150 total units from the initial proposal, which the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denying in April.

The revised proposal is scheduled to be heard by the board Tuesday, June 28.

The developer agreed to have apartments prohibited from the site under the new proposed zoning.

Neighbors complained that allowing them would add too much traffic to the area’s road network.

Leoterra Development’s attorney, Tom Terrell, wrote in a report to the city that neighbors were briefed earlier this month on the updated proposal.

“It was explained that Leoterra’s costs did not go down (land acquisition, streets, erosion control, etc. remained the same), but the great reduction of units meant loss of income that could have otherwise paid for greater landscaping than is now offered,” Terrell wrote.

“Although all Leoterra’s projects with one exception have been homes for sale, no promise was made — as was made previously — that the homes would be for sale,” he noted. “It was explained that great reductions in density to please neighbors changed the project’s economics, and if build-to-rent was a better option for the developer when the time came to make that decision, that’s what the decision would be.”

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

High Point homeowners opposing development on Bridges Drive

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point needs housing like the rest of the Piedmont Triad. The problem is nobody wants it in their neighborhood. “We want to maintain it as a neighborhood where kids can play and be safe and not worry about all of the added stresses that come from development,” said Nicole […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

‘Like an explosion’: Mebane prepares for housing expansion

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Mebane is planning to welcome almost 1,000 new homes to the northern part of town. It’s the largest residential expansion they’ve ever seen. “It’s like an explosion,” said Frank Idley, a resident and business owner in Mebane. It’s an explosion not everyone is prepared for. “I would like […]
MEBANE, NC
News Argus

950 A 3rd Street

Great location walk-able to research pkwy - 2 bed 1 bath unit. we have limited apartments available, rent is valid till these are available. BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME READY IN END OF JUNE! !! - RECENTLY UPDATED FLOORING. 3 FULL BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH LOTS OF... Posted...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2974 York Place Drive

AVAILABLE JUNE 17TH-New Construction-Walkertown- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- - New Construction- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Walkertown.. Convenient to shopping, highways, dining, etc. This beautiful new town home has a large den with gas fireplace and open to kitchen with large island and stainless appliances. large pantry and one car garage. Door off den leads to private fenced in patio-great for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms-master bedroom is large and the master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower. Laundry room is located on 2nd level. 2 other large bedrooms and one full bath are also located on 2nd level. Community has a beautiful clubhouse and large swimming pool. The pictures are similar to the this home, just different finishes. Unable to take pictures until construction is complete.
WALKERTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
High Point, NC
Real Estate
High Point, NC
Government
News Argus

127 WEST END BLVD.

127-A West End Blvd-1BR/1BA-APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, Stainless Steel S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Hardwood Floors, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Deck, Off Street Parking, Common Front Porch, Water Included. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com;...
WEST END, NC
News Argus

1715 Silver Chase Ct

Spacious Townhome | Winston Salem - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and approx. 1400 square feet of spacious living can be yours in this lovely Winston Salem townhome, available now. Located near Hickory Tree Road, the location is perfect for quiet surroundings yet convenient access to major highways, retail and dining. Private patio/courtyard has been newly landscaped and provides extra privacy for a shady place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Off-street parking includes 1-car garage. No smoking. Small pets allowed on case-by-case basis.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

209 FOREST HILL AVENUE

- 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN, W/D CONN, ELECTRIC HEAT PUMP AND CENTRAL AC, SECTION 8 CONSIDERED. Move In Today!!! - Fall into Savings!!! Water included with the rent, very convenient location close to I-40. Includes major appliances,... Posted in Apartments & Houses. $800. BR 1.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

268 S Pine Valley

Stunning Luxury Home For Rent In Ideal Winston Salem Neighborhood - This incredible fully furnished home features a large living room, dining room & separate family area. 4 bedrooms, 4 full/2 half baths. Includes a home office, baby Grand piano, home gym with treadmill & variety of weights. Charge Point charging station in the garage for electric vehicles. Also features a gorgeous pool with removable pool fence for small children & a play structure in back and tree swing in front! Contact us today to schedule a viewing of this amazing property!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion Control#Old Mill#Skeet Club#Leoterra Development
News Argus

2350 Silas Creek Parkway

Bright two bedroom home! - Lovely two-bedroom house conveniently located on Silas Creek Parkway!. There is a bedroom on both levels with tons of storage space upstairs. Hardwoods and luxury vinyl plank throughout for easy upkeep. Carport in the rear of the home and extra storage space in basement. Pets...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

4012 South Bend Drive #115

Southwind Villas! - Nice townhome -- main level has living room, half bath, eat-in kitchen and enclosed porch. Washer/dryer connections. Upper level has two nice bedrooms and a full bath. Central electric heat/air. Tenant pays electric. Water included in rent. Community pool. No inside smoking. One year lease. Copy this...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Leadership changes made in county schools

When school resumes for the 2022-2023 school year, students and staff members at seven schools in the Surry County School system will be beginning their academic year with a new principal. During a specially called Board of Education meeting, several personnel changes were approved, including multiple leadership transitions involving principals.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
cbs17

Do you live in NC’s wealthiest county?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
FOX8 News

Joycelyn Johnson, 4-term Winston-Salem council member, dead at 73

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Joycelyn Johnson, who represented the East Ward of Winston-Salem on the city council, has died, according to the City of Winston-Salem. Johnson served four terms on the council from 1993 to 2009. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines made the announcement Wednesday, lamenting the loss of a “dedicated public servant who worked hard […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Hannah Brubaker Takes Charge at Volvo Cars

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary senior from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem Bojangles closed for multiple health code violations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem Bojangles was shut down on Wednesday for multiple health code violations, according to a health department closure document. The Bojangles is located at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive and has had its permit to operate suspended. “You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while your permit is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

NC businessman selling his newly-purchased mansion for $5.9 million

Burlington, N.C. — A North Carolina businessman is selling his nearly 18,000 square-foot mansion for $5.9 million. Tax records show John Burton, resident of Burlington, bought the property in Burlington last December. The elegant mansion "transport[s] you to the French neoclassical era," according to its Triangle MLS listing featured...
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
237
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy