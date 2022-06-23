Developer scales back housing plan

HIGH POINT — A developer has scaled back plans for a new housing community after opposition from neighbors and a city advisory board.

Leoterra Development has removed 360 apartments from its proposal for a 75-acre site at Old Mill and Skeet Club roads. It’s now proposing to develop 58 single-family lots, 64 duplex units and 173 townhomes, for a total of 295 units.

That’s a reduction of about 150 total units from the initial proposal, which the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denying in April.

The revised proposal is scheduled to be heard by the board Tuesday, June 28.

The developer agreed to have apartments prohibited from the site under the new proposed zoning.

Neighbors complained that allowing them would add too much traffic to the area’s road network.

Leoterra Development’s attorney, Tom Terrell, wrote in a report to the city that neighbors were briefed earlier this month on the updated proposal.

“It was explained that Leoterra’s costs did not go down (land acquisition, streets, erosion control, etc. remained the same), but the great reduction of units meant loss of income that could have otherwise paid for greater landscaping than is now offered,” Terrell wrote.

“Although all Leoterra’s projects with one exception have been homes for sale, no promise was made — as was made previously — that the homes would be for sale,” he noted. “It was explained that great reductions in density to please neighbors changed the project’s economics, and if build-to-rent was a better option for the developer when the time came to make that decision, that’s what the decision would be.”

