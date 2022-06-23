ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Reviews Are In: 10 Growth Serums for Long, Breakage-Proof Nails

By Sarah Yang
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of products out there that promise longer, stronger nails. These nail-growth products are often packed with nutrients such as keratin, biotin, peptides, amino acids, vitamin E, jojoba oil, proteins… The list can go on and on. And when you read the label and see all of those...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Makeup Artists Cringe Every Time They See These Common Mistakes

Sure, everyone has their own special way of doing makeup. I don't know about you, but I'm no pro—so when I'm putting on my face, there's always a thought in the back of my mind that's like, "Am I doing this right?" Honestly, if I could have a glam team on call at all times, I would because I definitely have very basic skills.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Everyone in Fashion Agrees—This Quirky Handbag Trend Is Dominating RN

My style has certainly seen a shift in the past few years, and one major change is that I'm prioritizing practicality more than ever. I used to be one who always would immediately purchase a fun statement item but would end up disappointed when it would only get worn a handful of times. I've started to invest in wardrobe staples that are pared-back and skew more minimal, but I'm still getting my dose of trend in the accessory department. That brings me to my 2022 accessory of choice: beaded handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nails#Nail Polish#Jojoba Oil#Breakage#Serum
whowhatwear

6 Jewelry Trends That Are Timeless Enough to Buy the Fine Version Of

When it comes to investing in something that you wear, one of the best things you can put your money toward is fine jewelry. When cared for properly, it lasts forever, and you can wear it on a daily basis, so the cost-per-wear makes the price much easier to swallow. But the last thing I want to do is spend a significant amount of money on a piece of jewelry only to find the trend out of fashion in a few years or even seasons.
APPAREL
ohmymag.co.uk

How often should you poop in a day?

However gross it may sound; pooping is a necessity of life that one cannot ignore. Your poop can indicate if you're getting enough fibre and water in your diet, as well as whether your digestive tract is processing food too rapidly or too slowly. Additionally, persistent changes in bowel habits or the nature of your excrement may indicate a medical ailment that has to be treated.
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Wore Denim Shorts With Toe-Jewelry Sandals, and Now I Need a Pair

If you like to see what Meghan Markle wears these days and also need new sandals, you've come to the right place. Markle was out in Santa Barbara over the weekend to cheer Prince Harry on at his polo match, and her casual summer outfit was quite relatable. The denim-on-denim look included a tucked-in button-down and shorts by L.A.-based brand Dôen (now sold out, sorry). She topped the look off with a sweater tied around her shoulders and a pair of oversize sunglasses. Now, let's discuss her shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

This Is What Fashion People Wear With Ankle-Strap Heels

There are a few heel silhouettes that could be considered classic styles, and ankle-strap heels fall into that category. There is something so elegant and timeless about that perfect pair of ankle-strap heels, whether it’s a stiletto, platform, or even a kitten heel. If you too adore the silhouette, you’re going to love what’s coming your way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
whowhatwear

Julianne Hough Wore the Trendy Denim Shorts That Will Sell Out at Nordstrom

It can be hard to find the perfect pair of denim shorts when the options range from super-short ripped cutoffs to long Bermuda versions. Plus, when you add in trendy elements like crossover waistbands, it can be all the more confounding. In cases like this, all it takes is an excellent celebrity outfit to tip the scale in favor of one style over another. Julianne Hough's most recent look, for example, definitely convinced me of my next purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Kaia Gerber Is Right: This Is The Chicest Way to Wear Sneakers For a Date

Supportive girlfriend (among many other things) Kaia Gerber attended a screening of Austin Butler's film (Elvis, ever heard of it?) this week in New York, and she did so in her usual fashion—casual, classic, and trend-forward. I was only somewhat surprised to see that she wore sneakers for the occasion, and I loved it. (They weren't just any sneakers but we'll get to that.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Got to Try Out 5 Designer Bags Before Buying—I'd Drop Money on These

Purchasing a designer bag isn't something I take lightly. There are several things I take into consideration when making a big fashion investment like a designer bag, from longevity to cost-per-wear. Ultimately, I never really know what's going to prove the most wearable until I get it in my closet and see how easy it is to style and, most importantly, how well it fits my essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

NYC Girls Have Spoken—These 4 Simple Yet Cool Looks Are Everything

I love summer in New York City. Well, I love early summer in the city. It's a time when the parks are filled up with people going on picnics and celebrating birthdays outside, rooftops are reopened, and everyone is ready to show off their best summer looks. I have been spotting four looks that emphasize a simple yet stylish vibe. This summer is busy for all of us, so finding great looks that you can put on in under five minutes is key. I'm planning for just about everything—looks to wear to brunch on the weekends, to the office during the week, events and parties, on dates, on vacation, to weddings… I could go on and on. The four easy looks I'm seeing all over the city include matching sets, floral dresses, vest tops, and miniskirt moments. As a professional online shopper, I have scoured some of our favorite retailers and rounded up great picks to help me master these outfit ideas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Wore Steve Madden's Trendiest Shoes (And They're Not Sold Out Yet)

Last week, it was Hailey Bieber's world and we were all just living in it. Well, not completely, but she was on quite the media blitz for the launch of her long-awaited skincare line, Rhode. And luckily, for us, that meant we could finally be on our way to looking like a glazed donut (in a good way), and we were graced with lots of Hailey Bieber outfits. (For the record, Hailey's outfits are some of our favorite outfits.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

We're Picky About Bodywash—15 Brands We Always Come Back To

Let’s be honest: Many beauty products are helpful but not necessarily vital. I’m always happy to stock my shelves with plenty of softening serums and purifying masks, but at the end of the day, I know that those products fall squarely into the category of “extras.” When I think about the core products I have that I actually genuinely need in order to wake up every morning and be a functioning human, one thing immediately comes to mind: bodywash.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

Simplicity Is My New Thing—Check Out These Outfits That Are Low-Key

Simple yet elevated looks are my new vibe. For years, I've been one of those fashion people who collect bold statement pieces, as I'm not scared off by anything a little out of the box. I'll admit it—I like to stand out. With that said, there have been days when I look at my closet and think, "Did I really need this many neon-trend pieces?" or something along those lines. Now, I see the value of elevated basics that you can rotate throughout your wardrobe and style multiple ways, looking incredibly chic without doing too much.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Gigi Hadid Wore a Crop Top and Low-Rise Pants in the Most Approachable Way

The low-rise trend is anything but approachable, at least when it comes to the early aughts version of it. Back then, pants featured zippers that were at most two inches long, leaving everybody who wore them vulnerable to the infamous whale tail. But with the style making a comeback in the '20s, a fresher, more wearable take has risen in fashion. And there are few street style stars who wear it better than Gigi Hadid.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

And Now, the '90s Trend I'm Predicting Will Define Summer Style

As a huge fan of ‘90s fashion, I’ve been waiting for the strapless trend to make a resurgence and am here to report that it is back in full swing. Style icons from the decade including Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Halle Berry, Kate Moss, and Jennifer Aniston helped put the minimal silhouette on the map and made it a defining part of noughties fashion, and now, the style set is incorporating it back into their wardrobes. Much like many pieces from the ‘90s style canon, strapless pieces are officially back.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Finally Did a Closet Clean-Out—See What I'm Keeping (and Ditching) This Summer

Unfortunately, I'm a clothing hoarder. Even when I do clean out my closet, I keep items in bags for months on end before I'm ready to say goodbye to them for good. As my closet floor started to get less and less visible this past month, I decided it was time for the inevitable closet clean-out. I didn't get rid of a ton, but just doing a simple edit across my clothes has been a game changer. It's only been a week or so since I cleaned, and I'm already having an easier time getting dressed in the morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy