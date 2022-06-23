ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Coffee, pretzels and wedding bells

By Mary Shown, South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

I've admittedly been VERY BUSY these last few weeks because my best friend is getting married this weekend! By the time you read this, I'll likely be overcaffeinated, running around and doing what I can to make sure her dream wedding comes to fruition.

With that said, the newsletter this week is going to be short and sweet.

Here's a recap on what's happened in the local food and shopping world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIbh1_0gJLp3T600

A Roaster Called Revenant plans to open its new café inside the Dainty Maid Food Hall in downtown South Bend. Here's the full story about the new coffee meets cocktail culture concept and why owners have, in a way, come back from the dead as the name choice nods to.

🥨 Ben's Pretzels is opening a location inside The Barns at Nappanee this month so here are the details on that . In case you didn't know, The Barns at Nappanee is the new name for Amish Acres after new owners took over the property in 2020.

🎨 Mishawaka staple Doc Pierce's Restaurant is refreshing its iconic mural. You can read more about the project here , as well as a little history about the business which is very close to celebrating its 50th anniversary.

🥩 New barbecue restaurant Beer Belly's Barbecue has hit some delays in its opening. Initially scheduled to open this summer, operators now hope to open in October. The barbecue restaurant will be located along old U.S. 31 and will feature Texas barbecue and a casual sit down bar.

🔥 The former Smith's Downtown space in downtown Mishawaka caught fire earlier this month, damaging the building and delaying plans for a new coffee shop to open in the space. In a Facebook post, Goshen-based Embassy Coffee operators posted pictures of the damage, thanked people for their support and said "we are definitely still coming to Mishawaka!"

See something around town you want to me to look into? You can contact me directly here.

Cheers! 👰
Mary

Contact Mary Shown at 574-235-6244 and mshown@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @maryshownSBT and @marketbasketSBT.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Coffee, pretzels and wedding bells

