Mariners hold extra-base bash in blanking A’s, 9-0

 4 days ago

Rookie George Kirby combined for his second shutout of the season and Jesse Winker drove in three runs with a single and a home run Wednesday night as the Seattle Mariners made it two straight blowout wins over the host Oakland Athletics with a 9-0 shellacking.

Cal Raleigh also homered for the Mariners, who used four homers as the foundation for an 8-2 romp in the series opener Tuesday.

Comforted by single runs of support in each of the first three innings before a five-run fifth, Kirby (2-2) coasted through a season-best-tying six innings. He limited the A’s to five singles and a walk, striking out six.

The shutout was Seattle’s fourth of the season, two of which have been started by Kirby. He combined with two relievers for a 10-0 win at Baltimore for his first major-league win in May.

Penn Murfee and Tommy Milone wrapped up for Kirby this time, each allowing one hit.

All seven hits by the A’s were singles. Ramon Laureano and Sean Murphy had two apiece.

Julio Rodriguez’s RBI double gave the Mariners a lead three batters into the game, Raleigh bombed his ninth homer of the season, a solo shot, in the second, and Winker got his big night rolling with a run-scoring single in the third, giving Seattle a 3-0 advantage.

Winker’s homer, his sixth of the year, followed a Rodriguez leadoff single in the fifth, and the Mariners weren’t done there.

A single by Eugenio Suarez and double by Taylor Trammell ended the night for A’s starter Paul Blackburn (6-3), after which Adam Frazier drove in one run with an infield out and J.P. Crawford two more with a double.

Blackburn was charged with seven runs on 10 hits in four-plus innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Seattle completed the game’s scoring in the seventh on an RBI double by Kevin Padlo, who was making his Mariners debut.

Rodriguez, Trammell and Crawford joined Winker with two hits apiece for the Mariners, who have won five of their last six road games. Rodriguez and Raleigh each scored twice.

The loss was Oakland’s fourth in five outings on a six-game homestand that ends with Thursday’s afternoon series finale.

–Field Level Media

