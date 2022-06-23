ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

All-Area tennis: Decatur's Anna Harbin is Player of the Year

By David Elwell Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yekZ0_0gJLlypO00
Buy Now Decatur’s Anna Harbin is The Daily's tennis Player of the Year. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] JERONIMO NISA

When it comes to team success among area high schools, Decatur girls tennis ranks right there with the best.

The Red Raiders finished fourth at the state tournament this year. It’s the program’s third fourth-place finish at state in the last four years. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID.

One common denominator on those three teams is the girl swinging the racket at the No. 1 spot on the roster.

That’s Anna Harbin, who is the Daily’s Player of the Year for a second straight season.

Being the No. 1 singles player on a tennis team means more than just being the best player on the team. There’s some responsibility that comes along with the lofty status.

“You have to set a good example for your teammates to follow,” Decatur tennis coach Amanda Whitmire said. “Anna does a great job of doing that. She never does anything halfway.

“Anna means a lot to our team because of her ability, but her positive attitude means just as much if not more.”

High school tennis competition can be grueling physically and mentally. Sometimes teammates need a steady rock to lean on. Harbin is more than happy to provide the needed comfort.

“I feel like part of being No. 1 means you need to be a leader for the team,” Harbin said. “I feel like keeping a positive attitude is important to our team.

“Playing No. 1 singles is tough. The competition can be really good. Sometimes it’s difficult to stay positive, but you have to when you are the player everyone is looking to for leadership.”

Harbin went 11-2 this season at No. 1 singles. She and Abby Glover were 12-1 in doubles.

Looking ahead to 2023, Harbin would like her final season of high school tennis to include a state championship.

Harbin has a link to Decatur’s last state championship in tennis in 2017. Margaret Lucas was the No. 1 singles on that team. Harbin was Lucas’ doubles teammate in 2019. Lucas was a senior and Harbin was a eighth grader.

Experience will be a big plus for Decatur next season. Returning along with Harbin are Glover at No. 2, Emma Tapscott at No. 4, Vivi Blakely at No. 5 and Mary Bibb Pylant at No. 6.

“We’re all going to be seniors and winning a state championship would be a great way to end it,” Harbin said. “It won’t be easy, but, if we stay positive and work hard, it’s something we can do.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Decatur Daily

Golf: Spirit of America could be wide open

There’s a saying about how it’s better to be the hunter instead of the hunted. That can also apply to golf. It’s better to be chasing a tournament’s defending champion than it is to be the defending champion and have everyone chasing you. But when the...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Levi Randolph Summer Classic brings high-flying action to Madison

Big names and big shots set the scene Saturday evening at Bob Jones High School where Levi Randolph hosted his Summer Classic. An exciting night on the hardwood, with big names like Hazel Green’s Kira Lewis in attendance and on the court, guys like Huntsville's John Petty Jr., Trevor Lacey, New England Patriots’ LB Mack Wilson, and of course, Levi Randolph.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Best Friends-Teammates-Roommates; Davenport And Salter Share Life Together

MADISON- Being new to a community can be a trying time for many youngsters facing new schools and new surroundings while looking to secure new friendships. For both D.J. Davenport and Terrance Salter, the experiences of being the newest “kids on the block” wound up being life-changing as the two became best friends, remain best of friends and will soon be college roommates as freshman football players at Campbellsville University, a private Christian school in Kentucky.
MADISON, AL
The Decatur Daily

Gloria Lee

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE/ DECATUR, AL — Gloria Ann Lee, Age 91, Chattanooga, TN/Decatur, AL. On June 23, 2022, Gloria began her first perfect day with her Lord/Savior, Jesus Christ. Gloria Lee was born October 5, 1930, to James R Winton and Zella Winton, Married to John W. Lee, August 12,...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Decatur, AL
The Decatur Daily

Chatterbox: Decatur High Class of 1972 celebrates 50 years

It’s hot! It's hotter than any June I can remember and I’ve been on this earth for a lot of years. One might think that it's an old-time religion thing as if God is trying to tell us, “If you can’t stand this heat, just imagine …”
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Charles William Blackburn

DECATUR — Charles William Blackburn, 66, died June 21, 2022. No services are planned. Reynolds Funeral Home is assisting the family. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

DeAnn Lee Saranto

DECATUR — DeAnn Lee Saranto, 66, died June 22, 2022. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Raiders
The Decatur Daily

Eva Ann Evans Washington

HARTSELLE — Eva Ann Evans Washington, 81, died June 23, 2022. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Decatur school board personnel actions

The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:. Austin High: Joel McCay, social studies teacher, May 27. Austin Junior High: Zach Linley, robotics/cybersecurity teacher, May 27. Benjamin Davis Elementary: Wanda F. Shaw, kindergarten teacher, May 27. Chestnut Grove Elementary: Heather Perry, first grade teacher, May...
DECATUR CITY, IA
The Decatur Daily

Richard James Hardy

DECATUR — Richard James Hardy, age 91, of Decatur passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Richard was born June 20, 1931. Richard is survived by his wife, Hazel Hardy; his daughter, Toni Hardy Jackson (Steve); his son, Russell James Hardy; and his daughter, Suzanne Hardy Koehl (Edward). A...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Decatur Daily

Don G. Brown

ARAB — Funeral service for Don G. Brown, 72, will be Monday, June 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Spencer Bell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
biogamergirl.com

Huntsville Eats: The Toybox Bistro

If your looking for a nerdy place to eat, then look no further than the Toybox Bistro. Being nerdy isn't just something to enjoy, it's something to celebrate! The Toybox Bistro is a celebration of everything nerd and geek and covers literally every nook and cranny of Toybox Bistro. Even the ceilings! So drop by and check out the Weapons Wall, the table tops, and be sure to look around to see what you can see. From our fabled waffled mac & cheese, fried spicy pickles, to their amazing selection of burgers and ripper dogs, there is a lot to like on on the menu. And if their comfort food par excellence is not firing you up, fret not! Their inspired chefs have specials for every lunch and dinner, and not to mention our Saturday Brunch!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Danny Hogan

DANVILLE — Funeral service for Danny Hogan, 62, will be Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Miller officiating and Peck. Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 6:00 PM...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

GPS ping locates Ohio murder suspect's body in Falkville

Local authorities assisting Dayton, Ohio, police in their search for a double-homicide suspect Thursday located his body in Falkville through pings to his mobile phone GPS. Falkville police officers and Morgan County sheriff's deputies responded to the request to find a missing or wanted person from the Dayton Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The Dayton police had arranged for the mobile phone pings that led local authorities to the body of Waverly Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, in his vehicle at 240 Buster Road near the Interstate 65 exit for Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
167
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy