All-Area tennis: Decatur's Anna Harbin is Player of the Year

Buy Now Decatur’s Anna Harbin is The Daily's tennis Player of the Year. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] JERONIMO NISA

When it comes to team success among area high schools, Decatur girls tennis ranks right there with the best.

The Red Raiders finished fourth at the state tournament this year. It’s the program’s third fourth-place finish at state in the last four years. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID.

One common denominator on those three teams is the girl swinging the racket at the No. 1 spot on the roster.

That’s Anna Harbin, who is the Daily’s Player of the Year for a second straight season.

Being the No. 1 singles player on a tennis team means more than just being the best player on the team. There’s some responsibility that comes along with the lofty status.

“You have to set a good example for your teammates to follow,” Decatur tennis coach Amanda Whitmire said. “Anna does a great job of doing that. She never does anything halfway.

“Anna means a lot to our team because of her ability, but her positive attitude means just as much if not more.”

High school tennis competition can be grueling physically and mentally. Sometimes teammates need a steady rock to lean on. Harbin is more than happy to provide the needed comfort.

“I feel like part of being No. 1 means you need to be a leader for the team,” Harbin said. “I feel like keeping a positive attitude is important to our team.

“Playing No. 1 singles is tough. The competition can be really good. Sometimes it’s difficult to stay positive, but you have to when you are the player everyone is looking to for leadership.”

Harbin went 11-2 this season at No. 1 singles. She and Abby Glover were 12-1 in doubles.

Looking ahead to 2023, Harbin would like her final season of high school tennis to include a state championship.

Harbin has a link to Decatur’s last state championship in tennis in 2017. Margaret Lucas was the No. 1 singles on that team. Harbin was Lucas’ doubles teammate in 2019. Lucas was a senior and Harbin was a eighth grader.

Experience will be a big plus for Decatur next season. Returning along with Harbin are Glover at No. 2, Emma Tapscott at No. 4, Vivi Blakely at No. 5 and Mary Bibb Pylant at No. 6.

“We’re all going to be seniors and winning a state championship would be a great way to end it,” Harbin said. “It won’t be easy, but, if we stay positive and work hard, it’s something we can do.”

