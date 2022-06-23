ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Gio Urshela: Double shy of cycle in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Urshela went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, prediction: 2022 Stanley Cup Final picks, Game 6 bets from expert on 137-73 run

The Colorado Avalanche hope to finish their 21-year title drought on Sunday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1995-96 and 2000-01, and they entered Friday's Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close it out at home. The Lightning had other ideas and pulled off a 3-2 victory to send it back to Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
CBS Sports

2022 College World Series odds, predictions: Expert reveals Game 2 picks, best bets for Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

The Oklahoma Sooners looked to have the upper hand heading into the 2022 College World Series finals, but now they face a must-win in Sunday's Game 2 against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Sooners (45-23) sent ace Jake Bennett to the mound on Saturday night, and the Rebels (43-23) countered with Jack Dougherty, a reliever by trade. But Dougherty pitched five perfect innings before getting into trouble and leaving with a 4-1 lead in the sixth. The Rebels broke open a 4-2 game with four runs (including three straight homers) in the eighth inning. They cruised to a 10-3 victory and are now in prime position to win the first CWS title in school history.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upward since late May.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

NBA Draft night winners and losers: From Rockets, 76ers and Pistons to the Knicks, Kings and betting public

As Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish once famously uttered on Game of Thrones, chaos is a ladder. The 2022 NBA Draft supplied plenty of chaos. After weeks of reporting suggested that Jabari Smith would be selected No. 1 overall, the Orlando Magic threw a curveball with Paolo Banchero in the top spot. That threw the entire draft off its axis, and surprises came left and right from there. Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey. A.J. Griffin falling out of the lottery. The Knicks not picking in the first round at all. Nothing went as expected on Thursday, and it created one of the more hectic drafts in recent memory.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy