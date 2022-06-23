Twins' Gio Urshela: Double shy of cycle in loss

The Oklahoma Sooners looked to have the upper hand heading into the 2022 College World Series finals, but now they face a must-win in Sunday's Game 2 against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Sooners (45-23) sent ace Jake Bennett to the mound on Saturday night, and the Rebels (43-23) countered with Jack Dougherty, a reliever by trade. But Dougherty pitched five perfect innings before getting into trouble and leaving with a 4-1 lead in the sixth. The Rebels broke open a 4-2 game with four runs (including three straight homers) in the eighth inning. They cruised to a 10-3 victory and are now in prime position to win the first CWS title in school history.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO