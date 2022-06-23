Police beat for Thursday, June 23

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On June 21, 2022 at approximately 10:29 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit were conducting patrols in the 1700 block of East Brown Street due to recent shots fired calls in the area. Officers observed Deonte Williams (male, 30 years-old) standing on the sidewalk and were aware of outstanding warrants for his arrest. As the officers attempted to make contact with Williams, he began to flee on foot. Williams was quickly taken into custody and was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol. Williams is currently in the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

