Police beat for Thursday, June 23

By David C.L. Bauer
 4 days ago
wmay.com

Victim Of Fatal Stabbing Identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Springfield. 26-year-old Thomas Shephard of Springfield died Thursday night in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Coroner Jim Allmon says an autopsy confirmed that Shephard died of multiple stab wounds. Springfield police say he...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalism#Domestic Violence#Law Enforcement#Morgan County Sheriff#Citations#W College Ave
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Hit and Run Incident

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent hit and run accident. At 2:20 pm on Saturday, June 18th, a vehicle that was stopped facing eastbound at the intersection of North Clay and East Douglas...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Collinsville man faces weapons, drug charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Collinsville man was charged Thursday with multiple weapons- and drug-related charges by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Darren K. Irby, 49, of Collinsville, was charged June 23 with armed violence, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 2 felonies; unlawful residency of a child sex offender, a Class 4 felony; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
hoiabc.com

Memory of fallen sheriff’s deputy lives on through fundraiser

CANTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On June 25th 2019, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum was killed in the line of duty. Saturday, the community came together to prove his memory remains alive. Residents united with the Chisum family for ‘Light the Night Blue’ at Lakeland Park in...
CANTON, IL
The Telegraph

Pontoon Beach man charged with residential burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man charged with residential burglary was among several theft-related felony charges filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. James M. Feldman, 41, of Pontoon Beach, was charged June 23 with two counts of residential burglary, both Class 1 felonies.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
The Telegraph

Man dies Friday from apparent overdose

EDWARDSVILLE - A 20-year-old man died of an apparent fatal drug overdose Friday in the 5000 block of Chain of Rocks Road, according to officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff's Department and Coroner's Office were at the scene investigating the death Friday afternoon.
khqa.com

Police: Man arrested for threatening to shoot campground managers

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot employees at a campground and then eluded deputies. McDonough County deputies on Thursday responded to 23200 N. 2000th Rd. in Bushnell for a report of disorderly man who threatened to shoot managers at a campground.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters battle fire at auto shop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were called to an auto shop on Friday after a fire broke out on a closet. The fire happened at Sports & Imports Affordable Care Care at 704 South Dirksen Parkway. Chief Brandon Blough said that a mechanic was at the shop when he smelled and saw smoke. […]
WCIA

Man arrested, gun recovered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man after discovering he had an arrest warrant during a chance encounter. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit were patrolling the 1700 block of East Brown Street Tuesday night as a result of recent shots-fired calls in the area. While on patrol at 10:30 p.m., the officers […]
WCIA

Springfield church struck by lightning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning. The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Police Chief: Many Panhandlers At Intersections Are Scamming Donors

Springfield’s police chief says local drivers need to know that when they hand money to people panhandling at busy intersections or in median strips, they may be falling victim to a fraud. Police have begun to implement Mayor Jim Langfelder’s order to move panhandlers away from those busy and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Springfield

Springfield police are investigating a fatal stabbing. A 26-year-old man was brought to HSHS St. John’s Hospital around 10:30 Thursday night with multiple wounds to his upper torso. He died there a short time later. Police believe the stabbing took place in the 15-hundred block of East Cook Street.
foxillinois.com

Man arrested on weapons charge after running from Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On June 21, 2022 at approximately 10:29 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit were conducting patrols in the 1700 block of East Brown Street due to recent shots fired calls in the area. Officers observed Deonte Williams (male, 30 years-old) standing on the sidewalk and were aware of outstanding warrants for his arrest. As the officers attempted to make contact with Williams, he began to flee on foot. Williams was quickly taken into custody and was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol. Williams is currently in the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
wmay.com

Garbage Trucks Getting Earlier Start In Springfield

You might be hearing your waste hauler moving through your neighborhood earlier than usual. The City of Springfield says it has granted permission to waste hauling companies to begin their routes one hour earlier than usual in order to help workers avoid the hottest parts of the day. While the authorization is temporary, the city says it’s likely to be extended regularly through the hot summer months.
