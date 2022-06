On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk about how Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe continues to act like a child in public with those who disagree with him as shown at the Antioch Police forum last night. Antioch residents protest rent increases—we talk about why increases happen from a business side. San Jose Mayoral candidate wants to change early release policy for COVID-19. A list of worst run cities is provided by WalletHub. Feinstein wants to increase age to buy assault weapons while Kiley wants to do away with top 2 primary system. Plus more.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO