Jamestown, RI

Junior golf program is set to tee off June 30

By oht_editor
Jamestown Press
 4 days ago

An eight-week junior golfing program will begin at 8 a.m. June 30 at the Jamestown...

www.jamestownpress.com

ABC6.com

Play for Peace Weekend in Providence

The Play for Peace tour started its seventh stop through Providence Friday. The first event of the weekend at the John Hollins Rec Center featured the first ever girls’ high school game and three point shoot out. It also featured a dunk contest for high school boys’ basketball players.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Dino & Dragon Stroll in Providence

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
kolomkobir.com

MONTI: Kayak fishing seminar on tap in West Warwick | Local Sports

Kayak fishing is one of the fastest-growing segments of recreational fishing, and on Monday, kayak fishing expert and chair of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association Kayak Committee Kraig Ruth will review species he targets and the available boat launches he frequents. The RISAA seminar will take place at 7...
WEST WARWICK, RI
City
Jamestown, RI
Jamestown, RI
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Zoobilee returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 30th annual Zoobilee! Feast with the Beasts returned to Roger Williams Park Zoo on Saturday night. The unique adults only fundraising evening featured food from over 35 of the area’s hottest restaurants, live music and dancing. 12 News Morning Team Danielle North, Patrick Little, and Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello were all in […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

First ever Pride Parade held in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence hosted its first ever Pride Parade on Saturday. There was a big showing for what the city says will be an annual event. The parade ended at city hall, where local and state leaders pledged their commitment to making East Providence, and Rhode Island an inclusive place for […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
providencedailydose.com

Go Spend Money At Trinity Brew & Hot Club

Following their loss in the general assembly, the big brave 2nd amendment crowd has decided that threatening hard-working waitresses will bring people around to their side. Anyone watching the recent State House protests during the gun reform debates probably noted the whiteness and maleness of the yellow-shirt crowd. Two co-morbidities were also on display, so their ranks will be thinning given time.
CRANSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Saying Goodbye to Retiring School Staff

Above: Madame Varone (aka Julie) with some of her students at the school prom in May. Submitted photo. The school year is over as of Friday for students, teachers and staff, but for several teachers and secretaries, it will be their final last day of school – they are retiring.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ricentral.com

First ever West Warwick Pride happening Saturday

WEST WARWICK — An event this Saturday, the first of its kind to be held locally, will celebrate the diversity of all those who call West Warwick home. “This is a family-fun event that brings the whole community together,” Wendy Boudreau, community organizer for the West Warwick Health Equity Zone (HEZ), said of West Warwick Pride, which among other things will feature drag performers, arts vendors, food trucks and workshops.
WEST WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

Wright’s Farm Restaurant Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! This is how guests feel when they sit down for a meal at Wright’s Farm Restaurant, located at 84 Inman Rd. in Burrillville, Rhode Island. Frank Galleshaw III and his wife Susan currently run the restaurant, which can sit 1,200 people across six dining rooms. They also offer private banquet facilities in which they often host weddings and business events. The restaurant’s family style banquets have been satisfying customers with their homey feel for five decades now, and they made a point to celebrate that milestone. Wright’s Farm Restaurant’s social media pages are holding giveaways, with many opportunities to win gift cards and other prizes. On Thursday, June 2, the restaurant invited state influencers and community members for a complimentary dinner with the Galleshaws themselves, owners and operators since 1972.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
zagsblog.com

Class of 2023 big man Youssouf Singare to visit Seton Hall, Providence

Youssouf Singare, the 6-foot-11 Class of 2023 forward from Our Saviour Lutheran and New Heights Lightning, has two unofficial visits set for next week. Singare will trip to Seton Hall Wednesday and Providence Thursday. Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway and Providence assistant Brian Blaney saw the Mali native last week at the Mid-Atlantic Independent Schools Camp at Blair Academy when he looked impressive in several games, including getting a steal and dunk in transition against The Patrick School.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Art installation memorializes RI lives lost to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A display of almost 4,000 white flags in Providence honors each person that has died from COVID-19 in Rhode Island. Volunteers installed the flags early Saturday morning on the R.I. State House lawn. The exhibition, called “Rhode Island Remembers,” was organized by the Rhode Island Council of Churches. Rev. Gene Dyszlewski […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

You-Pick Strawberry season underway at popular Seekonk farm

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — A summertime tradition in New England has officially kicked off at the Four Town Farm in Seekonk, Massachusetts. The You-Pick strawberry event located at 90 George Street, is offered daily to customers, seven days a week. “The strawberry picking season usually starts around June 10th...
SEEKONK, MA
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for Just Over $1M

It is officially summer and the inventory is getting tighter in Rhode Island. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three properties priced in the $1,000,000 range. They are spread across the state in Barrington, South Kingstown, and Portsmouth. Take a tour and if you need to know...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fundraiser to be held for brothers after house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser will be held Sunday to help two brothers who lost everything in a house fire back in May. 12 News spoke to one brother who, even in this difficult time, is still trying to help the community with his experience. As police officers, Michael Matracia and his brother Charles […]
PROVIDENCE, RI

