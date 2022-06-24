ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beast and the Bone Collector in Rondo and Bob

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask Austin author and filmmaker Joe O'Connell what's on his mind, it seems it's the wisdom of Guy Clark, the Dean of Texas Songwriters: "By the time people are talking about your work, you should be doing something else." Right now, he's working with the Book Project, out of...

Austin Chronicle

June 24, 2022

What’s a Grand Jury, and Is It Being Manipulated to Indict Police Officers?. More cops are being indicted, but why all the secrecy?. Will the Uvalde massacre blame game drain all the energy from firearms reform?. BY MIKE CLARK-MADISON. Head shops, All-Stars, and a new Zilker shuttle. BY NICK...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Good Guys With Guns Gone Bad

Both the Republican Party of Texas platform adopted last week and Ken Paxton in one of his endless self-promoting press releases (him and Ted Cruz, peas in a pod) this week refer to their "God-given" right to defend oneself with one's choice of weapons. I know the gap between professed conservative piety and actually reading the Bible is wide, but which god do they mean? Surely they've heard of the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount. But even that aside, read the room, people! Nobody wants to hear from the gun addicts and their enablers about how important it is that the right to slaughter children in Uvalde shall not be infringed. Especially when lots and lots of supposed good guys with guns – armed and trained law enforcement officers who are supposed to have a monopoly on justifiable violence – stood around and did nothing because they feared for their own lives more than for those of small children and their teachers. Right now, those cops' employers and defenders are competing in the Stanley Cup of blame games, even though it could and should have been the mission, to which they have sworn an oath as peace officers, of any one of those officers to open an (unlocked?) classroom door at Robb Elementary and change the course of events. They have all been trained, for decades, to move quickly and to get in between shooters and their targets. They all failed; it is pointless and irrelevant for now how much one failed over another. Years from now, an inevitable surge of civil suits may apportion liability among the bad actors, but they are all responsible for people being dead, and their God should be pricking their consciences to seek forgiveness.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Headlines / Quote of the Week

"An Abject Failure": In blistering testimony before a Texas Senate committee on Tuesday, Dept. of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw described the law enforcement response at Uvalde's Robb Elementary as "set[ting] our profession back a decade." Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin responded in kind at that evening's city council meeting, calling McCraw a liar and claiming DPS had 14 officers inside the school building.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

BANGER'S RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL Well met, lords and ladies, knight and princesses, scoundrels and good people all! Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden – already the culinary pride of Rainey Street – takes a deep dive into the past for a long weekend feast of fantastic sights, sounds, and flavors. Turkey legs! Fried dragon bites! (That's fresh alligator all batter-fried with bacon, yo.) The Royal Sausage Platter! (A 12-ounce sausage "of peppered bovine and swine, with grilled flatbread, house-made sauerkraut, beer mustard, and garlic aïoli.) And of course many meads from Meridian Hive, a plethora of local ciders, ales and such from across the pond, and more. Time to get your 14th-century party on, citizen! June 23-26 Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Signs of Summer

Austin Parks and Recreation launches a free park-and-ride shuttle service to Zilker Park this Saturday, running every 20 minutes on weekends through the summer, to and from the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. As you may recall, one of the main areas of contention in the Zilker Park Master Plan process had to do with transportation, and specifically the amount of on-site parking that's proposed for the park. So those who are arguing for less parking should be heartened by this pilot program, which will run 11am-7pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. Riders should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket (normally $10) validated on the shuttle bus. For more info, see austintexas.gov/zilker.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Doggett Unveils Funding for Water Resource Research

Texas State study will aid local conservation efforts. On Monday, June 20, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, unveiled funding for a new project by the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment (located at the old Aquarena Springs, now owned by Texas State University) to study the impact of climate change on Texas water and create a publicly available tool to help regional water planners factor in the climate crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

On Austin Climate Equity, More Plan Than Action

At its work session June 14, City Council received a briefing on the Austin Climate Equity Plan, the successor (adopted last fall) to the city's original 2015 climate plan. Chief Sustainability Officer Lucia Athens began with the good news: "Communitywide emissions decreased by 25% [from 2010 to 2020] and the per capita emissions decreased 39%. I like to at least touch on the fact that there is good progress being made." Austin is something of a climate policy leader in the U.S., one of only four major cities (along with Denver, Kansas City, and San Francisco) to have committed to achieving net-zero emissions as soon as 2040. But as Athens noted, "There is much to be done."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Council Passes Protections for Central, Eastside Creeks

Pollution, erosion, and development safeguards included. At City Council's June 9 meeting, Council Member Kathie Tovo sponsored a resolution to protect streams and creeks in Central and East Austin from mounting threats of pollution. Those areas are in the city's Desired Development Zone, a classification (by watershed) adopted back in 1999. According to the city's 2020 "State of Our Environment" report, the creeks in those DDZ watersheds are in consistently worse shape than those in the Drinking Water Protection Zone, mostly west of MoPac.
AUSTIN, TX
