Does It Work? HyperChiller

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people have been injured in a car crash southeast of Wichita Sunday night. According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call before 6 p.m. for the report of a crash at the intersection of E 55th St S & Oliver. Three people suffered severe injuries and one person […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are going to Hartman Arena to see ZZ Top tonight, you need to know about some road work which could change your route. The northbound exit from I-235 to northbound I-135 will be closed from 7 pm to 9 p.m. tonight. Crews will be off-loading beams for bridge construction.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help locating 41-year-old Jessica Geisert. She as last seen in the area of Kellogg and Dugan just before 8:30 p.m. Officers believe that she is injured and in danger.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stolen AC units are a problem that has impacted churches in Wichita. Thieves are stealing parts from AC units and leaving churches with the cost of fixing the damages. The copper wiring in the AC units is responsible for carrying the refrigerant between the condensing unit...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man is in critical condition at a local hospital with a stab wound to the chest. Officers and Emergency crews were dispatched to the El Rancho motel at approximately 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested by police on Friday, stemming from a break-in that happened in May. 35-year-old Michael Wells was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says shortly before 6 a.m. […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup in western Sedgwick County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday at W. 23rd St. South and 263rd St. West in Garden Plain. One person was pinned in a vehicle, but dispatch confirmed that the person was extracted from the vehicle.
WICHITA, Kansas — For more than a century, Kansas students have earned credits — and, after enough of them, a high school diploma — based on how much time they spend in a classroom. The age-old “Carnegie unit” approach to education became the academic law of the...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department says a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and was impaled by a wrought iron fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Emergency crews have...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman asked KAKE News for help after she says her apartment complex hasn’t fixed her air conditioning unit after several maintenance requests. Tracey Reed lives at the Water's Edge Apartments in Riverside. She said maintenance has come to work on her AC a...
LAWRENCE — Kansas House candidate Jaelynn Abegg said her consideration for public office began while advocating earlier this year in Topeka against Senate Bill 160, which would have banned transgender athletes from school sports. Abegg, who labels herself as a progressive Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr in the GOP-leaning 105th District […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man stood in court on Friday and heard his sentence from a judge for a 2021 shooting that took the life of one person at a restaurant in Jan. 2021. Adrian Nicholas Zongker, 27, will serve 50 years in prison with the possibility of parole. He will have to […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying two suspected pie thieves. Police say, around 1:30 a.m. on May 23, the pair broke into a restaurant in the 4300 block of W. Maple and stole several pies. They arrived and left in a silver 4-door vehicle with front bumper damage and a loud exhaust.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six puppies, just weeks old, arrived in Wichita Thursday aboard a plane that touched down at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The pups are the newest members of Canine Companions, an organization specialized in training future service dogs across the country. Jim Stewart is the pilot...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on 11 and Broadway. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. The identity and age of the victim have not yet been released. We have a crew headed to the scene.
BUTLER COUNTY —Friends of 21-year-old Kansas girl who died in a weekend accident have created a fundraiser to assist her family. On Sunday law enforcement authorities and emergency crews located the body of Carley Bullard who was reported missing along the Walnut River after an ATV crash South of Augusta.
