ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Does It Work? HyperChiller

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The HyperChiller is promised to cool your...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

4 injured in crash southeast of Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people have been injured in a car crash southeast of Wichita Sunday night. According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call before 6 p.m. for the report of a crash at the intersection of E 55th St S & Oliver. Three people suffered severe injuries and one person […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Busy ramp in Wichita to close this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are going to Hartman Arena to see ZZ Top tonight, you need to know about some road work which could change your route. The northbound exit from I-235 to northbound I-135 will be closed from 7 pm to 9 p.m. tonight. Crews will be off-loading beams for bridge construction.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman located after fear for her safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help locating 41-year-old Jessica Geisert. She as last seen in the area of Kellogg and Dugan just before 8:30 p.m. Officers believe that she is injured and in danger.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Stolen AC unit parts forces Wichita church to go virtual

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stolen AC units are a problem that has impacted churches in Wichita. Thieves are stealing parts from AC units and leaving churches with the cost of fixing the damages. The copper wiring in the AC units is responsible for carrying the refrigerant between the condensing unit...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyperchiller#Eyewitness News#The Rusted Rooster
KNSS Radio

Man nearly drowns in Wichita pool

The call came in to emergency crews just after 9:30 p.m., from the 2300 block of north Oliver at the Tall Oaks Apartments. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Stabbing sends man to local hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man is in critical condition at a local hospital with a stab wound to the chest. Officers and Emergency crews were dispatched to the El Rancho motel at approximately 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Wichita man broke into house, strangled child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested by police on Friday, stemming from a break-in that happened in May. 35-year-old Michael Wells was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says shortly before 6 a.m. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Andover, KS
KWCH.com

Two injured in crash involving trailer in western Sedgwick Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup in western Sedgwick County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday at W. 23rd St. South and 263rd St. West in Garden Plain. One person was pinned in a vehicle, but dispatch confirmed that the person was extracted from the vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department says a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and was impaled by a wrought iron fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Emergency crews have...
Kansas Reflector

Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business

LAWRENCE — Kansas House candidate Jaelynn Abegg said her consideration for public office began while advocating earlier this year in Topeka against Senate Bill 160, which would have banned transgender athletes from school sports. Abegg, who labels herself as a progressive Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr in the GOP-leaning 105th District […] The post Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita police search for pie thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying two suspected pie thieves. Police say, around 1:30 a.m. on May 23, the pair broke into a restaurant in the 4300 block of W. Maple and stole several pies. They arrived and left in a silver 4-door vehicle with front bumper damage and a loud exhaust.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Team of future service dogs arrives in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six puppies, just weeks old, arrived in Wichita Thursday aboard a plane that touched down at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The pups are the newest members of Canine Companions, an organization specialized in training future service dogs across the country. Jim Stewart is the pilot...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy