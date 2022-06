The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing from the Concourse Village section of the borough, located in the 44th precinct. Kyara Villa, of 750 Grand Concourse in the Concourse Village section of the borough, was last seen on Thursday, June 23, at around 8.46 a.m. in the vicinity of 225 West 24th Street in Manhattan. She is described as female, Hispanic, is 5 feet tall, weighs about 99 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen “wearing a beige sweatshirt, pink sweatpants, black Jordan sneakers, and a black book bag,” police officials said.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO