Arts council presents awards

HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council presented its 38th annual Arts Awards at a banquet June 17 at the Centennial Station Arts Center.

Carlos Olvera, board chair, presented the Arts Award for Corporate Support of the Arts to High Point Theatre. Established in 1975, the city’s theater is one of the nation’s first cooperative ventures between municipal government, private enterprise and the arts.

Tom Blount, past board chair, presented the Arts Award for Individual Support of the Arts to Karen Hutchinson. A visual artist and graphic designer, she lends her talents to designing all the print materials for the Arts Council (at no charge), and she has served on the Arts Council’s marketing committee for the past eight years.

Jim Morgan, board member emeritus, presented the Arts Award for Teacher of the Arts to Keri Truhe of Phoenix Academy. She was cited for her passion for teaching, going beyond the band, orchestra and chorus rooms, and for mentoring new teachers.

Debbie Lumpkins, executive director, presented the Star Board Member Awards. This years’ nominees were Lillie Harris for High Point Community Concerts, Courtney Lowe for High Point Community Theatre, Carol Johnson for High Point Ballet and Carlos Olvera for the High Point Arts Council.

This year’s event was also Lumpkins’ retirement party. She and her dance partner, Maksym Hrusha of Fred Astaire Dance Studios, performed a retirement “swan-song” dance to “I’m Feeling Good” by Michael Buble. Olvera also presented a plaque to Lumpkins for her 22 years of service.

Since Lumpkins’ position has not been filled yet, she will semiretire on July 1 and work part time until new leadership is in place.