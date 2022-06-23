ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Avalanche have too many men on ice for winning goal in Game 4?

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy. Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the...

Colorado Avalanche Fan Gets Banned from Hockey Games After Scattering Friend's Ashes on the Ice

On Jan. 8, self-proclaimed "die-hard" fan Ryan Clark went to Bell Arena in Denver, Colorado on a mission: to spread his best friend's ashes on the ice, The Hill reports. Kyle Stark was Clark's best friend, best man and favorite person to go to an Avalanche game with, reports Denver7 News. But, in December of 2021, when Stark unexpectedly passed away, Clark knew he had to do something special for his friend.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

GOALIE FLATTENS OFFICIAL DURING BEER LEAGUE GAME; GETS CHASED DOWN THE ICE

For every complaint there is about not be able to find referees and linesmen at any level of amateur hockey, there's a video like this that gives a glimpse of just what it's like to wear the stripes sometimes. This clip recently showed up on the internet and involves an official attempting to stop a fight between a goaltender and skater. He does push on the goaltender somewhat, trying to keep him back. The netminder gives him a couple of light whacks on the legs, and then lays into him with a cross check. As he skating away, players from from the opposing team chase him down the ice before he can get back to the dressing room. These types of scenes are becoming all too common at rinks across North America and countless leagues are feeling the pinch as those who would usually volunteer to be an official at a game are tired of it.
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Lightning vs. Avalanche odds, NHL picks, Game 6 prediction from proven hockey model

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to win their third Stanley Cup in a row, but they'll have to overcome a 3-2 deficit with Game 6 at Amalie Arena set to unfold on Sunday. The Lightning won Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a late Ondrej Palat goal to force a sixth game and if they can pull off another comeback, it'd be their third of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. However, Colorado has been a force of nature during this postseason with a 15-4 record and a +30 goal differential, so Tampa Bay will have its work cut out to extend the series.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors Surface After Rumored Rift Between Rangers and Panarin

In what will come as shocking news to a number of fans, Arthur Staple of The Athletic recently wrote in an article about the New York Rangers and which players stay and which players go, that Artemi Panarin might actually ask for a trade out of the Rangers organization. Following what many are calling a disappointing playoff performance, the narrative around New York is that something might be off between the two sides.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche get Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri injury updates for Game 6 vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche will try once again to win the Stanley Cup when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 on Sunday night in Tampa. Ahead of the clash, Jared Bednar revealed some troubling injury updates to a slew of key Avs attackers. Via Peter Baugh, among the notable absences from Colorado’s Sunday […] The post Avalanche get Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri injury updates for Game 6 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche wasted a golden opportunity to close out the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they lost in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night to the tune of a 3-2 score. Things could have turned out much differently and perhaps to the Avs’ favor if not […] The post Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ INFORMS WINNIPEG JETS THAT HE WILL NOT ACCEPT HEAD COACHING POSITION

Barry Trotz has reportedly made a decision on his immediate coaching decision. Per Darren Dreger, sources indicate Barry Trotz will continue to focus on family rather than make an immediate return to an NHL bench. Although, an eventual return has not been ruled out:. The Winnipeg Jets will continue to...
NHL
